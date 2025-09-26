Shapiro Family Foundation Awards $40,000 to Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Shapiro Family Foundation, a new family-rooted nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and advancing educational access, awarded its first round of grants totaling $40,000 to four local New Orleans nonprofits. The grants, part of the foundation’s inaugural funding cycle, were presented Sept. 24 at the Nourish & Flourish Awards Ceremony, held at the Junior League of New Orleans and included remarks from Judge Jennifer Medley.

The Shapiro Family Foundation aims to create lasting positive change by addressing disparities in hunger relief and education access within the New Orleans community. Grants were prioritized for organizations serving low-income or under-resourced populations and focused on addressing systemic barriers to food security and education equity. The awards provide 12-month funding for each recipient.

2025 Recipients

The 2025 grant recipients are:

unCommon Construction: Grant funding will cover transportation and meal costs, ensuring the nonprofit’s apprentices can safely get to work sites with a full stomach and the focus they need to learn and make safe choices.

Grant funding will cover transportation and meal costs, ensuring the nonprofit’s apprentices can safely get to work sites with a full stomach and the focus they need to learn and make safe choices. Early Partners: Funding will support an Early Language & Literacy Specialist to coach educators and develop resources, improving literacy outcomes for young children.

Funding will support an Early Language & Literacy Specialist to coach educators and develop resources, improving literacy outcomes for young children. Raintree Children & Family Services: Funding will expand holistic food and nutrition support for children and families experiencing food insecurity, many of whom are navigating foster care, poverty, trauma and developmental delays.

Funding will expand holistic food and nutrition support for children and families experiencing food insecurity, many of whom are navigating foster care, poverty, trauma and developmental delays. Lantern Light: The grant will support the “Healthy Eating for a Healthier Life” initiative, broadening access to fresh food and nutrition education for low-income and unhoused individuals in New Orleans.

“We are incredibly proud to support these four organizations that are making a real difference in the lives of New Orleanians,” said Allie Shapiro, Executive Director of the Shapiro Family Foundation. “These inaugural grants are a significant step toward our mission of addressing the core issues of food insecurity and educational inequity. We believe that by investing in these local leaders, we can help build a stronger, more equitable future for our city.”

Community Impact Awards

In addition to the grant awards, the Shapiro Family Foundation also recognized two nonprofits for their outstanding contributions to the community through Community Impact Awards. These recognitions were presented to Amanda and Chef Isaac Toups of Toups’ Family Meal and Clover New Orleans.

The Shapiro Family Foundation’s next grant cycle will open for applications in January 2026. Nonprofits interested in applying can find more information on the foundation’s website shapirofamilyfoundation.com in the coming months.

About the Shapiro Family Foundation

Founded in 2025, the Shapiro Family Foundation is committed to fostering a more equitable and thriving community in New Orleans by addressing disparities in hunger relief and championing education access and equity. The foundation partners with local nonprofits with deep connection to the communities they serve to help expand their reach, strengthen their programs and ultimately create lasting positive change throughout New Orleans. To learn more about the Shapiro Family Foundation and upcoming grant cycles visit shapirofamilyfoundation.com.