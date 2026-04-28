NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Shapiro Family Foundation announced a $40,000 investment into New Orleans nonprofits working at the intersection of hunger relief and educational access, marking the launch of its second grant cycle. Applications will open May 1.

Individual grants will be awarded to nonprofits that serve low-income and under-resourced populations. The funding is designed to back programs that move beyond short-term assistance and instead address the root causes of inequity through scalable, measurable solutions.

“We are incredibly proud to reinvest in the visionaries moving our city forward,” says Allison Shapiro Dandry, executive director of the Shapiro Family Foundation. “By focusing on hunger and education, we are addressing two of the most critical pillars of a healthy community. These grants ensure that local organizations have the sustained resources to turn their missions into measurable impact.”

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The foundation’s inaugural 2025 grant cycle funded a cohort of high-impact organizations, including unCommon Construction, Early Partners, Raintree Children & Family Services and Lantern Light. The Foundation also recognized Toups Family Meal and Clover as Community Impact Award honorees.

Applications will be accepted from May 1 through June 1. Grant recipients will be announced in late June for a 12-month funding period. For eligibility requirements and application details, visit shapirofamilyfoundation.com.