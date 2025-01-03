Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans to Host Community Meetings in January

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has announced plans to host upcoming “Water Talks: A Community Conversation”. The Talks are a series of community meetings that the SWBNO utility will host in January, inviting residents to participate in shaping the future of SWBNO.

These events will feature a 20-minute presentation by SWBNO leadership highlighting improvements to customer services, such as smart metering, fixed billing options, and new online customer accounts. Attendees will then engage in facilitated small-group discussions to share feedback and explore solutions together.

Event Details:

January 7: Joe Brown Recreation Center (District E) – 5601 Read Blvd.

January 9: Gernon Brown Recreation Center (District A) – 1001 Harrison Ave.

January 14: Rosenwald Annex (District B) – 1140 S Broad St.

January 15: Milne Recreation Center (District D) – 5420 Franklin Ave.

January 16: Morris Jeff Recreation Center (District C) – 2529 General Meyer Ave.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 6 p.m.

A mini resource fair will also be available at the Talks, offering one-on-one assistance with SWBNO programs and services.

SWBNO is committed to fostering dialogue and transparency. These events are part of ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and respond to community feedback.