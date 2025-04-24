Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Announces New Leader

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has announced that Randy Hayman as its new executive director following an extensive national search and interview process led by SWBNO’s Board of Directors.

Hayman comes to New Orleans with a storied career, including his service as commissioner and CEO of the Philadelphia Water Department, the water utility for the nation’s sixth-largest city. He brings legal expertise from serving as general counsel for two highly respected water utilities, DC Water and Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, and his time as partner at the U.S.’s oldest and largest environmental law firm, Beveridge & Diamond PC.

Under Hayman’s leadership, Philadelphia Water removed three billion gallons of pollution before it could reach streams or rivers, far exceeding reduction targets previously set. He also led the $100 million initiative that upgraded every home in Philadelphia to smart meter technology, allowing customers to accurately track and be billed for water usage.

“In conducting this nation-wide search, we knew SWBNO needed an executive director who would continue the hard-earned strides we’ve made in consumer confidence through our Smart Meters and new online customer portal,” said Chadrick Kennedy, co-chair of the Ad Hoc Committee for the Executive Director search. “Randy Hayman’s outstanding leadership in prioritizing customer service and essential services exemplify the executive director we were seeking.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy Hayman to SWBNO and to the City of New Orleans,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell. “He is coming at a critical time for our utility, as we prepare to complete our Power Complex, which will provide more reliable energy to fuel our pumps, and as we make headway on our lead service line replacement program. We’ve planted seeds that will bring trust and accountability to our customers – now it’s time to deliver on that promise.”

The SWBNO interim director will be Ron Spooner who previously served Sewerage and Water Board as Interim General Superintendent. Randy Hayman’s effective date will be announced in the coming weeks.