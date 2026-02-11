Login
Healthcare

Senior VC of LSU Health New Orleans Named

Senior VC of LSU Health New Orleans Named
Senior VC of LSU Health New Orleans Named. LSU Health New Orleans Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. David Guzick, a member of the National Academy of Medicine and former LSU Health Shreveport chancellor, has been named Senior Vice Chancellor for LSU Health New Orleans following the recent departure of Dr. Steve Nelson. Nelson was replaced after nearly four successful decades at the institution, including service as interim chancellor

