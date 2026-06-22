Energy

SEIA Report Puts Solar’s Farmland Impact in Perspective

June 22, 2026   |By
SEIA Report Puts Solar's Farmland Impact in Perspective
SEIA Report Puts Solar's Farmland Impact in Perspective. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – According to a new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), less than one-tenth of 1% of U.S. farmland is occupied by solar facilities despite creating opportunities for farmers and rural landowners to generate long-term lease income. The SEIA report, Land Use and Solar Development, found that solar uses significantly less

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