Second Harvest, Ochsner Launch Mobile Groceries at Hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On July 8, Second Harvest Food Bank and Ochsner Health officially launches the Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market at Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, bringing fresh, affordable groceries directly to patients, healthcare workers, and the surrounding community. The market will operate twice a month, alternating between Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans and West Campus, expanding healthy food access and addressing food insecurity where people live, work, and receive care.

“Partnering with Ochsner Health is a natural fit,” said Jon Toups, CEO of Second Harvest. “They share our vision for improving community health and ending hunger. Together we’ll meet patients and residents right where they are, making access to fresh food an easy part of their day.”

The Mobile Market offers fresh produce, proteins, dairy, and pantry staples at affordable prices. Payment options include cash, credit, debit, and EBT.

- Sponsors -

Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market: Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Details for the Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market at the Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans:

Launch: Tuesday, July 8, 2025, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Location: 1515 River Road, Jefferson, LA 70121 – OMC’s River Road entrance near The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center, facing River Road.

Ongoing: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market: Ochsner West Campus

Details for the Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market at the Ochsner Medical Center – West Campus:

Location: 2614 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, LA 70121

Ongoing: 4th Tuesday of every month, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

“Health starts with access to nutritious food and partnering with Second Harvest to bring a mobile food market onsite at our hospital ensures that our employees, patients and visitors have convenient access to fresh produce right where they are,” said Beth Walker, chief executive officer, Ochsner Medical Center- New Orleans. “It’s one more way we are investing in the well-being of Jefferson Parish, our Ochsner community and supporting healthier lifestyles.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

This initiative builds on an expanding partnership, including food donations to the Leon H. Rittenberg Family Food Pantry at The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center and a new summer feeding initiative in Houma at the Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.

For more information and a full schedule, visit https://no-hunger.org/mobilemarket.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank has led the mission to end hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food to more than 500 partners and programs across 23 parishes, from the Mississippi border to the Texas state line. Together, we make up the largest charitable anti-hunger network in the state. With our community’s help, we can make food security a reality for every household in South Louisiana. Second Harvest Food Bank is a ministry of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America, and a United Way Partner Agency.

- Sponsors -

To join us in the mission to end hunger, please visit www.no-hunger.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region.

In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.