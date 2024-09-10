Second Harvest Food Bank Ready to Respond to Tropical Storm Francine

NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storm Francine approaches, Second Harvest Food Bank stands ready to respond to the needs of communities across the 23-parish service area, from the Texas border to the Mississippi state line.

In coordination with local agencies and partners, Second Harvest is ready with essential resources as soon as the storm passes. Water, snacks and essential supplies are available for immediate distribution, with hot meals and cleaning supplies ready if needed in the weeks to follow.

“We stand ready to act the moment we’re needed,” said Natalie Jayroe CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank in a press release. “No matter where Francine makes landfall, we are committed to working alongside the National Guard and parish emergency management, and our trucks will roll as soon as conditions are safe. We are here for South Louisiana families.”

Second Harvest has a proven track record of responding to major disasters in South Louisiana. In its 40+ year history, Second Harvest has been on the ground following more than 20 major disasters, including hurricanes, floods, and other events. The response to Hurricane Ida in 2021 is a testament to Second Harvest’s ability to scale its efforts:

10,976,128 pounds of food delivered

223,424 hot meals served

3,114 distributions conducted

98 towns and neighborhoods served

10,873 volunteers mobilized within two months after landfall

September 10 is considered Hunger action Day. This national day of awareness calls for action in the mission to end hunger.

For the latest information on distribution sites and services, visit no-hunger.org.