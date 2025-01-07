Second Harvest Food Bank Mobilizes to Support South Louisiana During Extreme Cold

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Second Harvest Food Bank is responding to the recent wave of freezing temperatures sweeping across South Louisiana by collaborating with local governments and others to protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

Coordinating alongside local partners, Second Harvest is supporting a network of warming shelters by providing essential items, including hot breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, as well as water, hot coffee, and snacks. Offerings vary by location to meet specific community needs.

As of Jan. 6, Second Harvest will be supporting warming shelters at Dumas Auditorium, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd, Houma; George Dupuis Recreation Center, 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd, Lafayette; and Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 South Broad Ave, New Orleans.

This coordinated effort reflects Second Harvest’s unwavering commitment to providing food access and compassion during extreme weather events.

“Winter weather can pose life-threatening risks, especially for those without shelter,” said Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “This is our commitment in action. By preparing year-round, we are always ready to jump into action whenever an emergency hits our community, and we can mobilize quickly across our entire service area from Houma-Thibodaux, Lafayette, Lake Charles, and New Orleans. When our local communities reach out for help, we want to say yes.”

According to the National Weather Service, even short exposure to freezing conditions can lead to severe health risks, including hypothermia and frostbite. With 23 parishes in its service area, Second Harvest is leveraging its extensive network of partners and facilities to offer timely assistance across the South region.

“Our relationships across communities, network of partners and several distribution facilities located across 23 parishes is the reason why we are the largest anti-hunger network organization in the state, and we are proud to serve as a vital resource for neighbors in need whenever an emergency strikes,” Jayroe emphasized.

This emergency response comes less than six months after Second Harvest mobilized in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, further highlighting the organization’s year-round preparedness for emergencies and ability to adapt swiftly to provide critical support during crises.

Members of the public can assist by donating cold-weather clothing, blankets, or non-perishable food items to local organizations working with the shelters. Additionally, sharing information about available warming centers with family, friends, and neighbors provides much-needed support for those who may need it most.

For more information about how to donate or support Second Harvest’s response efforts, contact Natasha Curley at 337.224.6308 in Lafayette and Josh Krilov at 504.330.4060 in New Orleans.

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank has led the mission to end hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food to more than 500 partners and programs across 23 parishes, from the Mississippi border to the Texas state line. Together, we make up the largest charitable anti-hunger network in the state. With our community’s help, we can make food security a reality for every household in South Louisiana. Second Harvest Food Bank is a ministry of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America, and a United Way Partner Agency.