Second Harvest Food Bank Hosts “Packing With Purpose” Volunteer Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a groundbreaking initiative, Second Harvest Food Bank is bridging the gap between festival revelry and community service with “Packing With Purpose,” a high-energy volunteer event on Wednesday, July 3, from 1-3 p.m. This innovative event invites festival goers to join forces in tackling South Louisiana’s child hunger crisis, all while enjoying the beats of renowned DJ Captain Charles.

The event supports Second Harvest’s most ambitious summer feeding program to date, aiming to nourish over 5,000 children – more than double its previous reach. Volunteers will pack nutritious snacks, dance to live music and savor local cuisine, embodying the spirit of New Orleans: a celebration with a cause.

“One in four children in South Louisiana faces food insecurity,” said Natalie Jayroe, CEO and president of Second Harvest Food Bank. “By doubling our summer feeding program to support over 5,000 kids, we are making our largest effort yet to combat child hunger. ‘Packing With Purpose’ offers a unique opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and make a tangible difference in the lives of these children.”

Event Highlights:

Snack Packing for Kids

Volunteers will help assemble nutritious snack packs for children enrolled in the summer feeding program. This hands-on activity ensures that children in need have access to healthy snacks during the summer months when school meals are not available.

Live Music

Enjoy the sounds of DJ Captain Charles, who will provide a festive atmosphere with his lively music. His performance is set to enhance the volunteer experience, making it enjoyable and memorable.

Food and Refreshments

In addition to music and volunteer activities, attendees will be treated to delicious food and refreshments, ensuring everyone is energized and satisfied while contributing to a great cause.

Community Engagement

This two-hour volunteer shift offers a unique opportunity for visitors and locals alike to make a tangible impact on the community, creating a model for how large-scale events can incorporate meaningful social action.

For more information or to register to volunteer, visit no-hunger.org/volunteer or contact Volunteer Services at lglover@no-hunger.org.