Sean Duffy Sr. Named Maritime Person of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — The Propeller Club of New Orleans has named Sean M. Duffy Sr. its 2026 Maritime Person of the Year, recognizing his leadership and contributions to the maritime industry.

Duffy, president and CEO of Big River Coalition LLC and Duffy Maritime Consultants LLC, has spent more than three decades working in the maritime industry, beginning in operational roles as a boarding agent, deckhand, stevedore and marine surveyor before moving into maritime advocacy and leadership. He has led the Big River Coalition since 2011 and became its president and CEO in January 2026, when the organization transitioned from a nonprofit trade association to an independent limited liability company. He previously served as executive vice president of the Louisiana Maritime Association.

The annual Maritime Person of the Year award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated leadership, dedication and service to the maritime industry. In announcing the selection, the Propeller Club cited Duffy’s commitment to industry advancement and his contributions to strengthening the maritime community in the New Orleans region and beyond.

- Sponsors -

Maritime Leadership and Industry Contributions

Among Duffy’s most significant accomplishments is his role in advancing the $238 million deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel from 45 feet to 50 feet, a major infrastructure improvement designed to accommodate larger vessels and strengthen maritime commerce. The Big River Coalition served as the principal industry advocate for the project, which was completed in phases between 2022 and 2025 and now extends approximately 200 miles from Southwest Pass to Philadelphia Point. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calculated a benefit-cost ratio of 7.2 to 1 for the project, according to reporting by The Waterways Journal.

Under his leadership, the coalition has also advocated for expanded navigation technology, including additional real-time monitoring sensors along the Mississippi River Ship Channel. Its work has addressed challenges ranging from historic flooding and drought to saltwater intrusion and the need for sustained federal dredging investments.

Duffy has also supported coastal restoration through the beneficial use of dredged material, a process that repurposes sediment removed from shipping channels to rebuild wetlands and strengthen shorelines. In 2008, he established a stakeholder subcommittee that helped advance cooperation among maritime interests, government agencies and dredging contractors. According to the coalition, those efforts have contributed to the restoration of more than 16,000 acres of wetlands in the Mississippi River’s birds’-foot delta.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

His industry involvement includes service on Gov. Jeff Landry’s Navigation and Safety Task Force, the Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission and the National Waterways Conference’s board of directors. He is also a past president of the Propeller Club of New Orleans.

Duffy received the International Propeller Club’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025 and the World Trade Center of New Orleans’ C. Alvin Bertel Award in 2022.

Maritime Person of the Year Gala Scheduled for Oct. 22

Duffy will be honored at the club’s 92nd Maritime Person of the Year Gala on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave. in Metairie.

- Sponsors -

A cocktail reception will take place from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by dinner and an awards presentation from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Registration is required by Oct. 15.

About the Propeller Club of New Orleans

Founded in May 1927, the Propeller Club of New Orleans was one of four original chapters that helped establish the national Propeller Club organization later that year. Approaching its 100th anniversary in 2027, the club represents maritime businesses and professionals throughout the region, including shipping companies, port operators, marine engineers and related industries. It promotes maritime commerce, industry education and workforce development through networking events, educational programs and scholarships for students pursuing maritime careers.

Past Maritime Person of the Year honorees include former Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy Christian, the award’s first female recipient, and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who received the honor in 2025.