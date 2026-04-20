NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The story of Scrim’s repeated escapes, runabouts and eventual capture attracted a global audience of pet lovers who tried to follow his every move and new adventure. Scrim, the wire-haired Westie terrier mutt, who preferred a life on the run to the boring life of a confined house pet, became a canine folk hero of sorts.

In November 2023, Terrebonne Animal Control found him as a stray in a trailer park. Michelle Cheramie, founder and Director of Zeus’ Place, a well-known local animal rescue organization, pulled him before he could be euthanized. In April, 2024, he spent his first and only night at a foster mom’s house when he escaped. Michelle and her team flooded the area with posters, and people reported sightings of him in their rings and on surveillance cameras. Somehow, he evaded capture for almost six months. A tranquilizer dart finally brought him down. But the story doesn’t end there. Three weeks later, Scrim, against all odds, managed to escape again, this time by jumping through a second-story window and scampering off. Finally, in February, 2025, Scrim entered a baited cat trap and was caught for the third and, hopefully, last time.

But Scrim’s story spawned merchandise and Kaye’s book, “Scrim: a New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue,” illustrated by Aileen Bennett. From the onset, Ms. Courington, a highly decorated and award-winning attorney, promised to divide any royalties to several of her favorite animal rescue organizations. True to her word, as soon as she received her first royalty check from Susan Schadt Press, her publisher, she divided the check for $2,000 to six local charities, including The Humane Society of Louisiana, Trap Dat Cat, the Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council, Zeus’ Place, Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO), and Take Paws Animal Rescue.

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“We are sincerely grateful to Kaye and Aileen for using their considerable talents to help less fortunate animals in need,” said Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director. “Kaye’s generous gifts to local area rescue groups will help with food, vet care, and spay/neuter operations, which are always greatly appreciated.”

Kay’s book can be purchased online on Amazon or Susan Schadt Press.

Established in 1988, HSLA is one of the largest animal welfare organizations in the state. For more information, please visit its website at www.humanela.org.