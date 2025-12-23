Login
Scott Walker Media Announced New Partnership with The Court of Two Sisters

December 23, 2025
The Court of Two Sisters

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Scott Walker Media announced The Court of Two Sisters has joined the agency as a new client.

For nearly two centuries, The Court of Two Sisters has stood at 613 Royal St. in the French Quarter – evolving from colonial residence to Creole-era notions shop, and now to one of New Orleans’ most beloved restaurants.

Today, the restaurant is celebrated for its lush, wisteria-covered courtyard, daily live jazz brunches, Creole and Cajun cuisine, and as a favored venue for weddings and private events.

Under this new partnership, Scott Walker Media shares it will lead strategic communications, media outreach, digital storytelling, and content creation to amplify The Court of Two Sisters’ rich heritage and spotlight its offerings throughout the Gulf South and beyond.

”The Fein family is thrilled to work with media professional Scott Walker and his team to bring our past into the present,” said Michelle Fein Morantez, director of marketing. “We look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

The Court of Two Sisters joins a portfolio of SWM clients across several segments, including restaurants, medical, jewelry, retail, non-profits and legal.

“We’re honored to partner with a New Orleans institution whose history and charm reflect the soul of the city,” said Scott Walker, president of Scott Walker Media. “Our goal is to help The Court of Two Sisters share its story with both longtime fans and new audiences.”

