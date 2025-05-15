Scavenger Hunt Draws Families, Boosts Local Business on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS – Increased foot traffic is a critical driver of retail success, particularly in urban districts like Canal Street. Despite the rise of e-commerce, physical retail continues to dominate, accounting for approximately 83.7% of all U.S. retail sales in 2024.

By inviting families to explore Canal Street’s vibrant history and artistic flair during the inaugural “Windows on Canal” Children’s Scavenger Hunt which is taking place on May 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the City boosts and demonstrates the safety, fun, and convenience of visiting Canal Street for a day out.

Organized by the Celebrate Canal! Coalition, the “Windows on Canal” Children’s Scavenger Hunt marks the official launch of the “Windows on Canal” public art series, which transforms storefronts into immersive art installations featuring Scrim, a beloved runaway dog with a true New Orleans tale.

- Sponsors -

“This citywide public art experience has been months in the making, and we are so proud to partner with the talented teams at Where y’Art Works and Downtown FabWorks to make it happen,” said Sandra Herman, Founder, President, and CEO of the Celebrate Canal! Coalition.

Participants check in at Canal Place (333 Canal St.) to receive free scavenger hunt materials and a gift bag. The hunt includes stops at Canal Place, Palace Café, Sheraton Hotel, Rubensteins, Saenger Theater, and Ruby Slipper, where children will search for Scrim hidden within the whimsical displays and collect stickers along the way.

Completed scavenger hunt cards can be presented at the Canal Place Concierge desk on level 1 to receive discounted parking. Participation is free, but registration is required at celebratecanal.com/events.

The “Windows on Canal” initiative, running through July 6, aims to revitalize Canal Street by showcasing the diverse artistic talents and cultural heritage of New Orleans. The famous thoroughfare will transform some of the most iconic and historic buildings into an enchanting outdoor art gallery.

Each installation features QR codes that unlock interactive online experiences, allowing visitors to delve into the history of the buildings, learn about the artists’ creative processes, and follow Scrim’s narrated journey, brought to life by the voice of musician Ivan Neville.

This event is part of the broader efforts by the Celebrate Canal! Coalition, a citizen-led initiative dedicated to transforming Canal Street into a vibrant, diverse, and pedestrian-friendly hub that celebrates its rich cultural heritage and fosters economic growth.

- Sponsors -

The “Windows on Canal” Children’s Scavenger Hunt, while designed as a playful experience for kids, plays a significant role in advancing the Celebrate Canal! Coalition’s mission to revitalize Canal Street as a vibrant, family-friendly destination. By encouraging families to explore the area through interactive art installations, the “Windows on Canal” Children’s Scavenger Hunt fosters increased foot traffic and community engagement. This initiative not only brings joy to families but also serves as a catalyst for economic stimulation and cultural enrichment along Canal Street.