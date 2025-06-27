SBP Welcomes New Chief HR Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – SBP, the national disaster resilience and recovery nonprofit, has announced that Deidre Boulware has joined the organization as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective June 16. She will report to Chief Executive Officer, Carol Markowitz, and serve as a member of the Senior Leadership Team.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” said Ms. Markowitz. “Deidre is a proven leader with expertise in developing people-first cultures and high-performing teams. She will be instrumental in shaping a human resources strategy that empowers growth—and attracts and retains exceptional talent. I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Ms. Boulware will play a key role in advancing SBP’s HR policies, people operations, and fostering a culture of engagement and development, ensuring SBP has a strong pipeline of future leaders. She is a seasoned human resources executive with 20 years of experience leading human capital strategy, organizational design, and enterprise-wide transformation in the private and public sectors.

She most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Corporate Functions Talent and Inclusion at Citi.

Prior to that, she held senior human resources roles at major companies and financial services firms such as American Century Investments, Willis Towers Watson, Capital One, Ally Financial and Wachovia Securities. She has also held HR leadership roles in nonprofit and smaller mission-focused organizations.

“HR is about empowering people and organizations to excel,” said Ms. Boulware. “Joining SBP means joining a team that empowers entire communities to rebuild, recover, and thrive. I am honored to contribute to this important work and help advance a people-first culture that enhances potential and strengthens mission delivery.”

Ms. Boulware holds an MBA in Finance and Organizational Behavior from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Hampton University.

About SBP

SBP started in the months after Hurricane Katrina. Liz McCartney, a teacher, and Zack Rosenburg, a lawyer, left their homes in Washington, D.C. to volunteer in support of the recovery effort in New Orleans. In March 2006, they co-founded SBP in the St. Bernard Parish southeast of New Orleans, where Katrina left 68,000 people homeless and at their breaking point. Some neighborhoods in New Orleans did not suffer major flooding, but St. Bernard Parish was almost completely submerged.

Since those early years, hundreds of thousands of generous volunteers, AmeriCorps members, investors, donors, and tireless employees have helped SBP become a national leader in disaster resilience and recovery. Utilizing the Toyota Production System and trained AmeriCorps members, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 6,700 families with the help of 151,400 volunteers in 16 communities across the U.S. and The Bahamas since 2006.