SBP Disaster & Recovery Nonprofit Announces CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — SBP, the national disaster resilience and recovery nonprofit, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carol Ahn Markowitz as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Markowitz is based in SBP’s New Orleans headquarters and officially took the reins on February 10.

She will lead SBP in an ambitious chapter of growth, as the organization works to expand innovative programs and empower at-risk, frontline communities to reduce the time between disasters and recovery.

Bringing nearly 25 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience, Ms. Markowitz comes to SBP from Loyola University New Orleans, where she is the current Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, overseeing human resources, financial management, facilities, public safety, emergency management and information technology.

Before joining Loyola in July 2019, Ms. Markowitz was Founding Executive Director of the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute, a pioneering nonprofit culinary school dedicated to building a skilled hospitality workforce and providing economic opportunities for aspiring young culinary professionals.

With extensive expertise overseeing strategy and corporate finance for Fortune 500 and venture capital–backed companies such as Liz Claiborne, Inc. and MyShape, Inc., Ms. Markowitz holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“Carol is a dynamic leader whose proven ability to deliver results, transform organizations and deepen partnerships will accelerate SBP’s momentum,” said Francis Bouchard, SBP’s Board Chair. “We are confident that under Carol’s leadership, SBP will honor its legacy and build for the future.”

“As someone who has spent the last decade of my career building strong organizations that contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of New Orleans, I greatly admire SBP’s track record of helping at-risk communities here—and elsewhere—recover after disasters,” said Ms. Markowitz. “Since it was founded in 2006, SBP has grown to rebuild 6,300 homes in 16 communities across the U.S. and The Bahamas. I am honored by the opportunity to scale this impact and create new opportunities to help families rebuild, recover, and return home.”

The search for a new CEO began in April 2024, after SBP cofounders Zack Rosenburg and Liz McCartney decided to step away to pursue new challenges after 18 years of service.

Tim Brady, a former SBP board member and long-serving volunteer, has been leading the organization during the transition and will remain Interim CEO until February 10. At that time, he will rejoin the Board and assume the position of Chair. Francis Bouchard, who has chaired the SBP Board since November 2015, will step down as Chair but remain on the Board.

“We are fortunate to have found someone with Carol’s energy and breadth of experience in the private and nonprofit sectors,” said Brady. “I look forward to working with her and the entire Board to deliver on SBP’s next era of impact.”

About SBP

SBP is a national social impact organization dedicated to helping communities shrink the time between disaster and recovery by rebuilding homes, increasing resilience, and improving policies to better serve all Americans. Learn more at www.sbpusa.org.