SBEDF Welcomes New CEO Ginger Cangelosi

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. – The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) welcomed its new Chief Executive Officer, Ginger Cangelosi, during a reception held Friday, September 11, at the SBEDF office.

The event brought together local business and community leaders to officially welcome Cangelosi and celebrate the next chapter of leadership at the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation.

SBEDF Board Chair Mindy Nuñez Airhart and St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes offered remarks during the reception, welcoming Cangelosi to her new role and highlighting the importance of collaboration among the Foundation, local businesses, community leaders and parish government.

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“I know Ginger has already spent a great deal of time learning about St. Bernard, meeting people and listening to the ideas and aspirations of our community,” said Airhart. “And I think you’ll quickly discover what we on the board have already seen: she is energetic, strategic, approachable and ready to work.”

Cangelosi brings extensive experience in economic development and a strong understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing communities throughout the region. In her role as CEO, she will lead SBEDF’s efforts to create and retain jobs, build prosperity and improve quality of life in St. Bernard Parish.

“My philosophy has always been that economic development is about relationships. It is about listening. It is about bringing the right people to the table, finding common ground and then turning good ideas into action,” said Cangelosi. “I also believe economic development cannot be done by one organization, one elected official or one person. It takes all of us.”

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As SBEDF continues to advance initiatives focused on business attraction, retention and expansion, neighborhood revitalization, small business assistance, and talent and workforce development, Cangelosi will work alongside the Foundation’s board, investors, community and workforce partners, parish government, and the business community to strengthen St. Bernard’s position for continued economic growth and investment.

The welcome reception provided an opportunity for Cangelosi to connect with members of the community and begin building relationships with the businesses, organizations and leaders who play an important role in St. Bernard Parish’s economic future.

St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) Overview

The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) is an economic development organization serving St. Bernard Parish. The organization works with businesses, government agencies, community organizations and residents on initiatives related to job creation and retention, business development, workforce development and economic growth.