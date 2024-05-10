SBEDF Hosts 2024 Economic Development Week

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – St. Bernard Parish and the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) are observing National Economic Development Week from May 6-10. During this time, we aim to highlight the profession’s role in various aspects, including:

Policies that government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives including inflation control, high employment, and sustainable growth.

Policies and programs to provide services such as building highways, managing parks, and providing medical access to the disadvantaged.

Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, real estate development and others.

“Celebrating Economic Development Week alongside St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation highlights the crucial partnership between the organization and parish government,” said St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes. “Together, we are committed to fostering economic vitality, job creation, and community prosperity. This collaboration exemplifies our shared dedication to advancing the well-being of St. Bernard Parish and its residents, ensuring a thriving future for generations to come.”

“I am deeply proud of the impactful work being done in our community,” said Zeljko Franks, SBEDF board chairman. “Our efforts in economic development are not just about growth; they’re about building a sustainable future for St. Bernard. Every initiative, every partnership, and every success story we create is a testament to our commitment to this parish and its residents.”

Now in its eighth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, the largest professional membership organization for economic developers, in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies. Since its inception, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the United States and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events, and other activities. Cities, counties, and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events, and informational campaigns online and through social media. The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has also issued a statement commemorating Economic Development Week in past years.