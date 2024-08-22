Say Hello To Fall With Starbucks And Stoney Clover Lane’s Autumnal Drops

NEW ORLEANS – It may still be August but there are at least two local (albeit national) haunts where you can get your autumnal fix.

On Aug. 22, Starbucks announced that its Reserve® Roasteries and stores in Seattle, Chicago and New York City will introduce new and returning Pumpkin Spice beverages, such as the new Starbucks Reserve® Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, and Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini, and the return of Starbucks Reserve® Pumpkin Spice Latte, alongside a variety of seasonal cocktails, beverages, merchandise, and food.

The new Pumpkin Spice Affogato is an indulgent combination of vanilla gelato topped with Starbucks Reserve® Espresso, pumpkin spice sauce and caramel brulée topping. The new Starbucks Reserve® Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew is a spirit-free beverage features Starbucks Reserve® Whiskey Barrel-Aged Coffee, made from Guatemalan coffee beans aged in Knob Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey barrels, served over ice with pumpkin spice sauce and topped with pumpkin spice cold foam.

In case your nearest Starbucks outpost is without the affogato, Biz New Orleans has it on good authority that Domenica, 123 Barronne Street inside the Roosevelt Hotel has a great dessert option.

Stoney Clover Lane, the hip luxury lifestyle and accessories brand favorited by stars like Paris Hilton will drop their own Hello Kitty-themed Halloween patches and products Aug. 23. Created by sisters and Tulane graduates Kendall and Libby Glazer, the popular brand that has partnered with Disney and Target in the past, has a location at 3938 Magazine Street.

Stoney Clover Lane shoppers have access to completely customizable accessories as a “canvas for self-expression” with a range of colors, styles, and iconic patches that can create millions of uniquely personal combinations. This Halloween, customers can choose their own Hello Kitty/Sanrio limited edition patches such as Kerropi and Chococat. Tulane, LSU and other NCAA university patches are available to get your varsity style game on, as well as clear stadium-approved bags for game day.

With a highly engaged, rapidly growing community, six brick-and-mortar locations, high-fashion and high-profile collaborations, seasonal collections, and personalized products, this ageless brand appeals to young adults, parents, students and everyone in between. To shop online, visit https://www.stoneycloverlane.com/