Savvy Sliders Opens 3rd Louisiana Location

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) — Savvy Sliders, the Michigan-based restaurant chain billed as America’s fastest-growing slider brand, will open its third Louisiana location in Chalmette on Nov. 1.

The 3,000-square-foot, stand-alone restaurant at 8400 W. Judge Perez Dr. will host a grand opening celebration featuring giveaways, live music, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Local officials and community members are expected to attend the event, which will also include a drive-thru DJ dance party and special menu promotions throughout the day.

The first 25 customers will receive a $25 gift card valid for future visits, and guests can enjoy free “Savvy Swag” while supplies last. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., drive-thru customers will be treated to a live DJ and a complimentary custard shake upgrade with the purchase of any combo meal.

The Chalmette location is owned and operated by longtime business partners and Chalmette natives Shane Songy and Shawn Breaud, who have been active in the local restaurant community for nearly two decades. The pair previously opened WOW Café & Wingery in 2005 and PJ’s Coffee in 2008, both located nearby.

“Chalmette is home. It’s where we were born and raised and where our business journey began nearly 20 years ago,” said Songy. “We’re proud to bring a new and exciting concept like Savvy Sliders to the community that has supported us for so long. The brand is all about quality, flavor, and connection, and we can’t wait for our friends and neighbors to experience it.”

This marks the duo’s second Savvy Sliders franchise following the opening of their first location in Gulfport, Mississippi, earlier this year. The Chalmette restaurant is the brand’s 61st nationwide, joining locations across Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Savvy Sliders’ menu features a wide variety of items, including larger sliders made with Angus beef, English cod, and hand-breaded chicken, as well as a falafel vegetarian option. Customers can also enjoy Savvy Wings, seasoned fries, and hand-spun custard shakes.

Founded in 2018 in Commerce Township, Michigan, Savvy Sliders has rapidly expanded across multiple states and continues to attract franchisees through its training and ownership development program, Savvy Sliders University. The company’s mission is to deliver a “bigger, better, bolder” quick-service experience with a focus on freshness, flavor, and community involvement.

The Chalmette restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. For more information, visit www.savvysliders.com.