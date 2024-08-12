Savvy Sliders Chain To Open Their First Louisiana Location in Metairie

DETROIT — Michigan-based Savvy Sliders is heading south and rapidly expanding into Louisiana. Savvy Sliders is excited to bring their always fresh, never frozen slider to their first store in Metairie, which will be the first of five locations planned to open statewide within the next six months. The Metairie store will open its doors August 14 and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The new Savvy Sliders store will be located at 2565 Metairie Rd, in Metairie, LA.

Savvy Sliders offers a wide variety of menu items, including bigger slider options made with certified Angus beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option, all made with high quality, fresh ingredients. The menu also includes hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes. Savvy’s is famous for their Duo Switch Up combo that allows customers to select any 2 sliders, fries and a beverage for a great value.

Savvy Sliders is making a name for itself by providing consumers with innovative products that offer more options, fresher ingredients, and a world-class customer experience. The 3113 square foot Metairie store location is Savvy Slider’s 45th restaurant nationally since its inception in 2018, and the first of five stores to open in Louisiana. Within the next six months, Savvy Sliders will open five additional stores reaching guests in Harvey, Mandeville, Kenner and Covington. Savvy Sliders has additional locations in development in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, and Florida, making them the fastest growing slider brand in America.

“Savvy Sliders is reimagining the consumer slider experience, and we are excited for the opening of our first location in Louisiana,” said Mark Wolok, Vice President of Business Development of Savvy Sliders. “We believe our products and services will provide our guests with ‘More 2 Love’ when they enjoy our food and overall dining experience.”

For more information on Savvy Sliders, please visit: www.savvysliders.com