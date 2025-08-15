Savor St. Bernard Debuts with 20+ Restaurants

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the resounding success of its inaugural Savor St. Bernard — a 10-day culinary celebration held July 18–27, 2025, designed to spotlight the parish’s thriving restaurant scene.

More than 20 local restaurants participated, offering exclusive “Savor Specials” that brought in both loyal patrons and first-time visitors. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many community members expressing enthusiasm and appreciation for this brand-new program.

The celebration kicked off with a feature on Channel 4 WWL Morning News on Friday, July 18, where local restaurant owners of Dat Kitchen joined Chamber Executive Board Member and Shop Small Committee Chair, Jessica Reab, owner of Brewster’s Restaurant, to showcase Dat Kitchen’s House Burger special, one of the highlights of the 10-day event. This feature has since been reposted to the Chamber’s YouTube page, where viewers can watch it at @StBernardChamber.

- Sponsors -

The Chamber also hosted an Instagram photo and video contest, where community members showcased their most mouthwatering Savor St. Bernard moments. Contest winners received Visa gift cards in recognition of their creativity and spirit.

To build on this year’s success, the Chamber launched a post-event survey to gather community feedback for future events. Everyone who completed the survey was entered to win a $250 gift certificate to Rocky & Carlo’s, one of St. Bernard’s most iconic local restaurants — and the winner has officially been selected.

“This was our first time hosting Savor St. Bernard, and the enthusiasm from both our restaurants and the community was incredible,” said Chandler Adams, Marketing and Communications Manager for the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “It’s proof that St. Bernard’s culinary scene is thriving and worth celebrating year after year.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

With the debut year now complete, the St. Bernard Chamber is already making plans for the next Savor St. Bernard, aiming to bring even more flavor, fun, and community spirit to the table.

“We’re committed to listening to the community and using the feedback we’ve received to make next year’s Savor St. Bernard even better,” said Rhett Pritchard, St. Bernard Chamber Executive Director.

For more information about Savor St. Bernard, visit SavorStBernard.com.

- Sponsors -

About The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization of businesses seeking to further their collective interests while advancing their community. Our mission is driven by the programs, events, and initiatives we provide to the community. With a network of over 270 members representing over 2,250 employees, the St. Bernard Chamber is a driving force in the St. Bernard business community.

Through annual programming, the Chamber provides ongoing opportunities to St. Bernard and the surrounding region to network, advocate on behalf of business, and develop professional and leadership skillsets that enhance our local business environment.

The Chamber’s work is made possible through our 2025 Annual Sponsors: Chalmette Refining, the Port of New Orleans, the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, the St. Bernard Parish Government, and Valero at the Parish Pillar level; The Ranch and Associated Terminals at the Commerce Partner level; Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, and Clements Insurance at the Business Advocate level; Atmos Energy, Ordes Electric, Rain CII, EMR Metal Recycling, Fredrick J. Sigur Investment Company, Richie Lewis Councilman at Large West, SSE Steel Fabrication and Hancock Whitney at the Chamber Supporter level.