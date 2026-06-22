Satchmo SummerFest Returns Aug. 1-2 to Revitalized Jazz Museum

NEW ORLEANS – The 26th annual Satchmo SummerFest will return Aug. 1-2 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, bringing two days of music, scholarship and cultural programming celebrating the legacy of New Orleans jazz icon Louis Armstrong while helping drive visitor activity during one of the city’s slower tourism periods.

Presented by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation (NOTCF) and produced by French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI), the free festival was founded in 2001 to commemorate the centennial of Armstrong’s birth and has grown into a summertime tradition honoring the musician’s enduring influence on New Orleans culture and music.

“Jazz was born in New Orleans, and this city is proof of what Louis Armstrong has given to the world,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “This year’s lineup showcases the living legacy of Armstrong’s influence, featuring artists who were inspired by his spirit of innovation and excellence.”

Festival organizers said this year’s event will be held at the recently renovated New Orleans Jazz Museum, which underwent upgrades including improvements to its performance center, outdoor spaces and visitor amenities.

Satchmo SummerFest – Music, Scholarship and a Neighborhood Tradition

Performances will take place across multiple stages and include debut appearances by Sir Chantz Powell & The Sound of Funk (S.O.F.), Jenna McSwain and Linda Aubert, along with returning favorites including Kermit Ruffins, John Boutté, The Original Pinettes Brass Band and Preservation Brass.

The festival will also feature the Satchmo Legacy Stage in Memory of Joni Berry, a lecture series examining Armstrong’s life and global influence through presentations by historians, archivists and musicians, including Ricky Riccardi, Dr. Robert Mikell and Lisa La Touche.

On Aug. 2, the annual Jazz Mass will return to the main sanctuary at St. Augustine Church for the first time since Hurricane Ida. Following the service, the Satchmo Parade will proceed through Tremé, celebrating Armstrong’s ties to the neighborhood where his musical journey began.

“Satchmo SummerFest has always been more than a festival. It is a celebration of where jazz comes from and the city that gave it to the world,” said Lisa Alexis, President of the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation. “As Satchmo SummerFest enters its 26th year, we are proud to support an event that continues to bring world-class music to the streets of New Orleans, honor Armstrong’s extraordinary legacy, and energize our city during the summer season he loved most.”