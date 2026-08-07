Satchmo SummerFest Celebrates 26th Year. Photo provided by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation.

NEW ORLEANS – The 26th Annual Satchmo SummerFest brought two days of music, food and cultural programming to the recently renovated New Orleans Jazz Museum Aug. 1-2, celebrating the life and legacy of New Orleans jazz icon Louis Armstrong.

Presented by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Foundation and produced by French Quarter Festivals Inc., the free festival featured more than 25 live performances, indoor piano sessions, educational talks and local cuisine.

“This year’s Satchmo SummerFest was a powerful tribute to the music, culture and community spirit of New Orleans,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “For 26 years, this festival has brought our community together to celebrate Louis Armstrong and the artists who continue to carry his influence forward and we are grateful for everyone who made this year’s event so special.”

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Founded in 2001 to commemorate the centennial of Louis Armstrong’s birth, Satchmo SummerFest has grown into one of New Orleans’ most beloved cultural traditions. The festival celebrates his global influence while providing a platform for the musicians, scholars and culture bearers preserving and advancing New Orleans music.

“Satchmo Summerfest is a celebration of everything that makes New Orleans unlike anywhere else in the world,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans and Company. “Events like this not only honor our city’s rich heritage, but also generate demand for summer tourism and welcome visitors from around the world. We are proud to partner with FQFI and support a festival that continues to honor the legacy of Louis Armstrong.”