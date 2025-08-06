SASSO Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – SASSO, a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Baton Rouge, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Lipe as chief operating officer, a newly created leadership position that will support the agency’s rapid growth and operational expansion.

Lipe brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing strategy, organizational leadership and creative execution. His career span includes co-founding a regional marketing agency, serving in senior roles at national firms and developing deep expertise in aligning vision with execution. He recently served as managing director of brand and marketing strategy at Insperity, a Houston-based HR services and technology company with more than 100 locations nationwide. A Louisiana native, Lipe has returned home to help guide SASSO into its next phase of growth.

“Michael’s strategic mindset and leadership are exactly what we need at this stage of our evolution,” says Stan Levy, Founder and CEO of SASSO. “He understands how to scale with purpose, build high-performing teams and deliver meaningful results for both our clients and our agency’s culture.”

- Sponsors -

Lipe holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from LSU and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Belhaven University. He is certified in digital marketing, executive communication and customer experience, and is known for mentoring rising professionals while keeping a laser focus on business outcomes.

The addition of a COO role reflects a broader wave of investment in the agency’s people and processes, also including the recent hire of Ashton Flowers as senior web developer. A creative problem solver with a background in music production and over a decade leading web development for top agencies, Flowers has crafted immersive digital experiences for national brands coast to coast. His addition enhances the team’s ability to marry form and function in every build.

As SASSO continues to grow its national client base, these strategic hires underscore the agency’s commitment to both innovation and intentionality in its operations. Learn more about the agency and its services at www.sassoagency.com, or follow @SASSOagency on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

About SASSO

In the brand-building business since 2011 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, with offices in New Orleans, San Diego, Atlanta and Austin, SASSO has quickly become one of the fastest-growing marketing and advertising agencies in the region. Its team specialty is knowing what it takes to position and differentiate brands to stand out from the noise and connect with their audiences.

Working across numerous industries and solution offerings, a few notable clients include Coca-Cola, POWERADE, Drew Brees Companies, Trademark Property Company, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, b1BANK, Louisiana Department of Health and more.