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NEW ORLEANS — Saronic has announced it is opening a nearly 15,000-square-foot office in downtown New Orleans at Place St. Charles. The new space will serve as a key engineering and technical hub to support the company’s expanding shipbuilding operations in Louisiana, further reinforcing the city’s position as a growing hub for maritime engineering and

NEW ORLEANS — Saronic has announced it is opening a nearly 15,000-square-foot office in downtown New Orleans at Place St. Charles. The new space will serve as a key engineering and technical hub to support the company’s expanding shipbuilding operations in Louisiana, further reinforcing the city’s position as a growing hub for maritime engineering and innovation.

“Louisiana has been at the center of American shipbuilding for generations, and New Orleans gives us direct access to the people and technical skills that make that possible,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic. “This facility builds on our growing investment in the state and strengthens the connection between our teams and Gulf Coast operations, allowing us to move faster as we field and deploy autonomous surface vessels and ships for both defense and commercial partners.”

Saronic Opens Downtown Engineering Hub, Plans 350+ Hires. Image taken from the Saronic website.

Engineering Hub Supports Vessel Development

The new office will house hardware engineers, naval architects, marine engineers, and experts in system testing to support the design and development of Marauder, Saronic’s 180-foot autonomous ship. These vessels are produced at scale at the company’s shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana, which is undergoing a substantial expansion to strengthen the state’s role in next-generation maritime manufacturing.

“This is a strong win for New Orleans and for our growing maritime and engineering economy. Saronic’s decision to open this facility in downtown New Orleans shows that companies see our city as a place where innovation, maritime expertise, and world-class talent come together,” said Deputy Mayor Jenny Mains. “This investment brings high-quality technical and engineering opportunities for our workforce and aligns with Mayor Helena Moreno’s 100-day plan to attract the next generation of industries and jobs to our city.”

The office will provide vital technical connectivity across Saronic’s Louisiana operations, linking advanced engineering and design functions with production and manufacturing capabilities in Franklin.

Workforce Development and Hiring Plans

Saronic expects to hire more than 350 skilled workers across its operations in Louisiana this year. To help build a strong talent pipeline, Saronic is partnering with universities and technical institutions, offering internships and early-career opportunities for students pursuing jobs in engineering, naval architecture, and other marine disciplines.

The company is also working with Louisiana Economic Development to build and integrate training programs into the workforce development process across the region.

Company Background

Saronic Technologies, an Austin-based defense technology company founded in 2022, specializes in the design and manufacturing of autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) for naval and maritime security. The company, which has raised $845 million and employs over 400 people, produces vessels like the Cutlass, Corsair, and Marauder. Saronic has expanded operations with facilities in Austin and San Diego, the Gulf Coast shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana, acquired via Gulf Craft, and the upcoming New Orleans hub. It partners with NVIDIA for AI and Vigor Marine Group for operational support.