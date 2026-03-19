Business

Saronic Opens Downtown Engineering Hub, Plans 350+ Hires

March 19, 2026   |By
Saronic Opens Downtown Engineering Hub, Plans 350+ Hires
Saronic Opens Downtown Engineering Hub, Plans 350+ Hires. Image from the Saronic website.

NEW ORLEANS — Saronic has announced it is opening a nearly 15,000-square-foot office in downtown New Orleans at Place St. Charles. The new space will serve as a key engineering and technical hub to support the company’s expanding shipbuilding operations in Louisiana, further reinforcing the city’s position as a growing hub for maritime engineering and

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