Saronic Invests $300M in Franklin Shipyard

FRANKLIN, La. (press release) – Saronic Technologies, Inc. is expanding operations in St. Mary Parish to increase production capacity at its autonomous surface vessels shipyard. The $300 million investment will strengthen Louisiana’s advanced manufacturing base and create new opportunities for skilled workers.

The company is expected to create 1,500 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $87,936 at full employment, which is 46% above the average St. Mary Parish wage. When Saronic acquired the shipyard in April, it retained the existing workforce of 35 employees and has since grown to more than 100. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,770 indirect new jobs, for a total of 3,270 potential new job opportunities in the Bayou Region.

“Saronic Technologies’ decision to invest in Louisiana speaks to the strength of our workforce and the state’s leadership in defense manufacturing,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Louisiana has long built the ships and technology that keep America strong. This project shows that our people, our ports and our pro-growth policies are creating jobs and securing our state’s place at the forefront of America’s defense economy.”

- Sponsors -

The expansion will add more than 300,000 square feet to the company’s shipyard in Franklin, including construction of three new slips, a larger warehouse and a new production line dedicated to large-vessel assembly. These additions will expand Saronic’s shipbuilding capabilities and help meet rising demand for autonomous vessels in the defense and commercial sectors.

“Saronic’s shipyard expansion in Franklin represents a major step forward for American shipbuilding, and we’re proud to deepen our roots here in Louisiana,” Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic Dino Mavrookas said. “The strong support we have received from our state and local partners has enabled us to move quickly and confidently as we scale production of our autonomous vessels. Together, we’re creating high-quality jobs, growing the Gulf Coast’s maritime economy, and building the advanced maritime capabilities our nation needs.”

Saronic established its Louisiana operations with the acquisition of the former Gulf Craft shipyard in Franklin and has since advanced production of its autonomous vessels at the site. In Aug., the company marked a major milestone with the keel-laying of its first 150-foot vessel, the Marauder.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“Saronic’s expansion draws on Louisiana’s historic strengths — a world-class maritime workforce, generations of shipbuilders and unmatched technical expertise,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “This project builds on that proud legacy by integrating new technology and innovation to ensure our state continues leading in the maritime and defense sectors for decades to come.”

Saronic broke ground on the expansion in Nov. and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2026, with expanded operations beginning in 2027.

“As a life-long resident of St. Mary Parish with over 40 years of public service, this announcement sends a powerful message that we are a place of thriving opportunity and economic momentum,” St. Mary Parish President Sam Jones said. “St. Mary Parish’s best days are ahead of her, and this project is the beginning of a new era of economic leadership in South Louisiana. I am proud to welcome Saronic to St. Mary Parish, and I look forward to working with our state and regional partners in supporting this project as it becomes a cornerstone of our parish’s economic future.”

- Sponsors -

LED Incentives

To secure the project in Franklin, the state of Louisiana offered Saronic Technologies a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also included a $2 million performance-based grant and $3 million from the Economic Development Award Program (EDAP) to support facility and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs Program.

“This project marks a significant step forward for St. Mary Parish and positions our community at the center of the Gulf Coast’s advanced manufacturing economy,” St. Mary Economic Development Director Evan Boudreaux said. “The scale of investment and the quality of jobs Saronic will create will have a generational impact: supporting our families, expanding career pathways for our residents, and reinforcing St. Mary’s position as a competitive destination for advanced industry. This opportunity is proof of Louisiana’s economic development comeback story, and I look forward to what’s next.”

“Saronic’s investment builds on the momentum we are seeing across St. Mary Parish and the wider Bayou Region,” COLAB President and CEO Christy Zeringue said. “This $300 million project brings together a skilled workforce and next-generation technology to support U.S. defense and drive meaningful economic growth. With 1,500 new jobs and hundreds more supported across the region, it reinforces our position as a place where innovative companies can succeed. We are proud to see continued growth that strengthens both our local economy and Louisiana’s role in the maritime and energy landscape.”

About Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies is a technology company that designs and manufactures Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) at scale to meet the evolving needs of modern maritime operations. Saronic is developing a growing family of ASVs ranging in size and capability from Corsair (24’) to Marauder (180’). Saronic delivers vertically integrated platforms that are highly interoperable, modular, and easily adaptable to evolving mission requirements and engineered for rapid production at scale.

About COLAB

COLAB (formerly the South Louisiana Economic Council) is the economic development organization of Louisiana’s Bayou Region, coordinating efforts to recruit and retain businesses and workforce. As one of Louisiana’s eight regional EDOs, COLAB builds partnerships that drive growth, innovation, and long-term opportunity for the region.