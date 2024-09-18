SarahJane Guidry Leaves Forum for Equality to Become CrescentCare’s First Director of Policy and Advocacy

NEW ORLEANS (Press Release) — SarahJane Guidry, the long-time executive director of Forum for Equality, will step down from her role on Sept. 20 to join CrescentCare as its first Director of Policy and Advocacy. Guidry has led Forum for Equality since 2010, playing a pivotal role in advancing LGBTQ+ rights in Louisiana.

Under her leadership, the organization successfully championed the Shreveport Fairness Ordinance, which was Louisiana’s first fully inclusive non-discrimination executive order, and was instrumental in the landmark Forum for Equality Louisiana v. Barfield case that brought marriage equality to the state.

Kenny Oubre, Chair of Forum for Equality, praised Guidry’s contributions, stating, “SarahJane has been an extraordinary leader, building coalitions that expanded protections for the LGBTQ+ community. While we will miss her commitment and vision, we are excited about the organization’s future and the strong foundation she has laid for continued advocacy.”

In her new position at CrescentCare, Guidry will focus on advancing healthcare policy and advocating for the needs of patients and communities served by the organization. CrescentCare aims to expand its policy and advocacy efforts to address the challenges of healthcare access in Louisiana.

Alice Riener, CEO of CrescentCare, expressed enthusiasm about Guidry’s arrival in a press release, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome SarahJane to our team. Her leadership and passion for advocacy will be invaluable as we work to ensure equitable care for all community members. Her track record speaks for itself, and we look forward to her role in strengthening our efforts.”

Reflecting on her time at Forum for Equality, Guidry shared her gratitude and excitement for her new role: “It has been an honor to serve as Executive Director and fight for justice alongside dedicated advocates. I look forward to focusing on access to care for vulnerable communities at CrescentCare and am excited for the future of both organizations.”

During the transition, Forum for Equality’s Board Chair will oversee operations while the search for a new executive director begins, with the goal of completing the process by early 2025.