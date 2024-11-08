Saluting Veterans: Special Offers from Local Businesses

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 8, 2024) — Monday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a time to honor and thank the brave men and women who have served our country. In recognition of their service, the following local businesses are offering special deals and events to show their appreciation.

Veterans Day Parade with United States Marine Corps Reserve Forces Band (Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.)

The United States Marine Corps Reserve Forces Band will lead the parade, followed by Honorary Grand Marshal, Mr. Ellis Johnson, USMC, Military Order of the Purple Heart. The procession will also feature the Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Posts 307 and 350, and VFW Post 8973, along with a host of veterans marching and riding in convertibles, antique cars, and Jeeps. The Victory Belles from the National World War II Museum will participate, riding in Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s white Ford Bronco. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Huston, accompanied by her father, Celia Hutson—a veteran—will also join the parade. Several veterans support organizations, including the VA, will take part, as will the Streetcar Strutters, marching alongside the veterans. Additionally, Girl Scouts, Tiger Scouts, Cub Scouts, Webelos, and Boy Scouts will march and/or ride alongside the veterans, proudly carrying banners in honor of the service men and women. The event kicks off at 838 Weiblen Place. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Annual Flag Raising Ceremony at East Jefferson General Hospital

The event will be held Monday at 8 a.m. outside at the Wellness Center, near the flagpole in front of the hospital at 3726 Houma Blvd., Metairie, LA. U.S. Army Captain Jack Dardis, a retired Vietnam War veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster and a Bronze Star, will speak to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. The ceremony will also feature music from the EJGH Cardiac Rehabilitation musicians. Veterans Day, established as a federal holiday in 1938, marks the armistice signed on November 11, 1918, which ended World War I. In the wake of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became known as Veterans Day, a day dedicated to all American veterans. November is also recognized as Veterans and Military Families Month, and this ceremony is EJGH’s way of celebrating local heroes and showing gratitude for their service.

Annual Veterans Lunch Service at VA Hospital with Washington Mardi Gras King and Legion of Mars

Rico Alvendia, the King of Washington Mardi Gras 2025, and the Legion of Mars Mardi Gras Krewe will host their annual Veterans Day Lunch Service at the VA Hospital Downtown on Monday. The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by lunch service and a wheelchair football game from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the Krewe will serve meals to veterans receiving out-patient and in-patient care at the hospital, with food generously provided by local sponsors including Walk-Ons, Copper Vine, Fulton Alley, Hooters, Popeye’s, and Raising Cane’s. In addition to the lunch service, the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS) will host an exhibition wheelchair football game between the New Orleans Saints Wheelchair Football Team and the SLVHCS staff. Since its founding in 2012, the Legion of Mars has been dedicated to supporting veterans, active duty military, and first responders, both through their participation in the Mardi Gras parade and various community outreach efforts. “Veterans Day is a dedicated time to give back to our Nation’s heroes and honor their sacrifices,” said Alvendia. The event will take place at the Veterans Affairs Hospital at 200 S. Rocheblave St. in New Orleans, with free parking available in the employee parking garage on Rocheblave St. Members of the New Orleans City Council are expected to attend.

Free Admission and Ceremony at the World War II Museum

In partnership with the City of New Orleans and the Mayor’s Military Advisory Committee, this event commemorates American servicemembers and their sacrifices. Veterans of all conflicts will receive free admission to the Museum on this special day. The ceremony will include a salute to all servicemembers, the presentation of the Mayor’s Military Advisory Committee Veteran of the Year award, and remarks from Major General Andrée Carter, Commanding General of the US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne). A key highlight of the event will be the opening of the Museum’s new special exhibit, Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, which highlights the significant role Black Americans played in securing Allied victory despite facing discrimination. On display in the Senator John Alario, Jr. Special Exhibition Hall from November 11, 2024, through July 27, 2025, the exhibit is presented in honor of Corporal Warren J. Donald, Sr., by the Arnold Donald Family, with additional support from Dr. Bobby and Mrs. Lori Kent Savoie and Timber and Peggy Floyd. The service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Free Meals for Veterans at Walk-On’s

This Veterans Day, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is showing appreciation for veterans by offering a free Scholarship Burger (valued at $10–$12, depending on location) to all veterans on Monday, November 11, 2025. The special offer is available all day for dine-in guests with valid ID. Walk-On’s has a long-standing tradition of honoring veterans, with many former service members working in their kitchens, bringing values like dedication, camaraderie, and resilience to their roles.