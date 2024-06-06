Saints, Pelicans Sign Agreement with WWL Radio

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans announced today a new multi-year agreement with Audacy’s WWL (WWL-AM/FM). This partnership will ensure that all Saints and Pelicans games are broadcast live on WWL, providing fans with comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams.

WWL has been the flagship station for the New Orleans Saints continuously since 1995, delivering unparalleled coverage and fostering a deep connection with the team’s passionate fanbase. With this new agreement, WWL will expand its sports broadcasting portfolio by becoming the official radio home of the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans can look forward to uninterrupted play-by-play commentary, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches throughout the seasons. The broadcasts will not only include live game coverage but also pre-game and post-game shows, delivering in-depth insights and engaging content for the listeners, plus weekly Saints and Pelicans focused shows.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with WWL,” said Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and governor of the New Orleans Pelicans. “WWL has been a trusted voice in our community for over a century, and we are confident that this agreement will enhance the experience for our dedicated fans. With WWL’s extensive reach and experienced team, we look forward to delivering exceptional broadcasts for both the Saints and Pelicans for years to come.”

- Sponsors -

WWL Radio’s powerful signals on AM 870 and FM 105.3 reach a broad and diverse audience across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. At night, WWL 870AM’s 50,000-watt clear signal extends to over 38 states. The station’s extensive coverage allows it to connect with listeners throughout the Gulf South, ensuring they have access to the news, sports, and entertainment they rely on every day.

WWL, a cornerstone in New Orleans sports broadcasting, has been synonymous with quality sports coverage. The station’s commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and engaging content aligns perfectly with the values of the Saints and Pelicans organizations.

“We are honored to extend our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and excited to bring the New Orleans Pelicans into the WWL family,” said Dan Barron, senior vice president and market manager, Audacy New Orleans. “This agreement reaffirms our dedication to providing fans with the best sports broadcasting in the region. We are proud to be the go-to source for Saints and Pelicans coverage and are excited to bring every thrilling moment to our listeners.”

Listeners can tune in to WWL (WWL-AM/FM) in New Orleans on-air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station via X, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, please contact Saints and Pelicans Corporate Communications Manager Sam Shannon at sam.shannon@saints.nfl.com.