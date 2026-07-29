Saints Launch Yearlong 60th Season Celebration

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have unveiled plans for a yearlong celebration marking the franchise’s 60th season, rolling out a campaign that will include commemorative merchandise, fan experiences, digital content, community events and special tributes throughout the 2026 NFL season.

The milestone coincides with several significant moments in franchise history, including the 20th anniversary of the team’s return to the Caesars Superdome, Drew Brees’ Pro Football Hall of Fame induction and ring ceremony, Saints Hall of Fame inductions for Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead, and the club’s participation in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris.

“For 60 seasons, the New Orleans Saints have been a source of pride, resilience and unity for both our city and the entire region,” Saints Owner and CEO Gayle Benson said. “The unwavering passion of our fans, the dedication of our players and coaches, and the strength of the New Orleans community have shaped our history every step of the way.”

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The celebration begins during training camp, where 60th season branding will appear at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and Tulane University. Fans attending training camp will receive commemorative posters, while season ticket holders were offered exclusive anniversary merchandise as part of their membership benefits.

Season-Long Saints Fan Experience

The Saints also plan to install commemorative banners along Poydras Street, launch an interactive digital timeline highlighting key moments in franchise history and debut Saints at 60, a six-part documentary series featuring fans, media members, cheerleaders, halftime performers and others who have contributed to the organization’s legacy.

Additional anniversary programming will include season-opening watch parties, the annual Saints 5K, commemorative giveaways, Black and Gold Week promotions and enhanced game-day experiences at Caesars Superdome.

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The club also announced plans to introduce new local food vendors inside the stadium, expand its lineup of commemorative retail merchandise and collaborate with brands including Bomb Designs and Sneaker Politics as part of what it described as an effort to continue strengthening the Saints’ lifestyle brand.

Entergy and Ochsner Health will serve as presenting partners for the 60th season celebration.

“For 60 years, the Saints have created numerous iconic memories for all their fans both local and abroad,” said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy. “We look forward to celebrating the team, Saints Nation and the broader community throughout this milestone season and beyond.”

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Pete November, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, said the partnership reflects the organizations’ shared commitment to the region.

“As the Saints celebrate their 60th season, we’re honored to celebrate a partnership built on a shared commitment to Louisiana and the people we serve,” November said.

Throughout the season, anniversary branding will appear on player uniform patches, field markings, stadium signage, digital platforms and the Saints mobile app, with additional commemorative merchandise and fan activations planned throughout the year.