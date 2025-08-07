Saints Hit 20-Year Sellout Streak

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have officially sold out the Caesars Superdome on a season ticket basis for the 20th consecutive year, continuing one of the most impressive streaks of fan support in the NFL.

“This milestone speaks volumes about the passion and dedication of our fans in New Orleans and across the Gulf South,” said Gayle Benson, Owner of the New Orleans Saints. “As we prepare for the upcoming season inside the Caesars Superdome, we’re reminded that our fans are the foundation of everything we do. We look forward to creating more unforgettable memories together in this iconic venue.”

The sellout streak began with the 2006 NFL season, a pivotal moment in franchise history. That year, the team sold out its entire regular-season home schedule for the first time, surpassing its previous season ticket record of 53,728 and filling the Superdome’s 68,354-seat capacity. The milestone also marked the Saints’ emotional return to New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Fans interested in joining future seasons can sign up for the Season Ticket Waiting List at www.neworleanssaints.com/tickets/waitlist. Waitlist Members receive exclusive perks, including early access to Training Camp tickets, invitations to special events, and priority notifications when season tickets become available. Additional details can be found at www.neworleanssaints.com/tickets/season-tickets.

Founded in 1966 as an NFL expansion franchise, the Saints have grown into a cornerstone of the New Orleans community thanks in part to Gayle Benson’s leadership. She assumed ownership of the Saints and the NBA’s Pelicans in 2018 following the passing of her husband, Tom Benson.

A dedicated philanthropist, Benson co-established the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund, pledging more than $4 million, including $1.9 million in pandemic relief grants through the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF). In the aftermath of the 2025 Bourbon Street terror attack, she personally donated $500,000 to victim support efforts—a contribution matched by the NFL Foundation.

In early 2025, the Saints and Pelicans extended their longstanding partnership with Ochsner Health, building on a relationship that began in 2005 (Saints) and 2012 (Pelicans). The alliance continues to support community health initiatives and youth sports programming across the region.