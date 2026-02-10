Saints Great to Lead Historic Krewe of ALLA Parade

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Krewe of ALLA has announced that New Orleans Saints defensive superstar Cameron Jordan, along with his family, will reign as the co-grand marshals for the Krewe’s 94th annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade will roll through the historic Uptown route on Feb. 11.

Jordan, the franchise’s all-time sack leader and one of the most decorated defensive players in team history, will help lead the procession through New Orleans, bringing his trademark energy from the Superdome to St. Charles Avenue.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Jordan is celebrated not just for his dominance on the defensive line but for his tireless community service and love for New Orleans culture.

ALLA captain Adam Strickland said the Krewe is ecstatic to have Jordan and his family take part. “Having the greatest No. 94 in New Orleans Saints history helping to lead ALLA’s 94th parade is a perfect fit. Cam has given his heart and soul to this city for over a decade, and we are honored to have him and his family join us this year.”

The Jordan family joins Southern storytellers Landon and Kate Bryant as co-Grand Marshals for the 2026 parade as “ALLA Shoots For The Stars” on the traditional Uptown route.

The Krewe of ALLA, established in 1932, is one of the city’s oldest and most storied Carnival organizations. Originally hailing from Algiers on the West Bank, the Krewe now parades on the Uptown New Orleans route and is renowned for its diverse membership, stunning floats and commitment to the community.

The 94th Krewe of ALLA parade will follow the Krewe of Druids on Feb. 11 starting at 6:45 p.m.