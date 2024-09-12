Saints and Falcons Team Up for ALS: 50/50 Raffles Benefit Gleason and Green Charities

NEW ORLEANS – For the second year, the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are joining forces to make a meaningful impact on those affected by ALS. In a display of unity and compassion, these rival NFL teams will host a 50/50 raffle during their game at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 29. The proceeds will go directly to Team Gleason and Tackle ALS, supporting their efforts to support the ALS community.

The Saints and Falcons are no strangers to fierce competition on the football field, but they are proving that they can put their rivalry aside to rally behind causes that transcend the game itself. The 50/50 raffle initiative will provide fans with an opportunity to contribute to the noble missions of Steve Gleason and Tim Green, all while enjoying the intense competition on gameday.

The 50/50 raffle will be open to any individuals physically located in Georgia and/or Louisiana from September 23 – September 29, 2024. Purchasers will be able to acquire 50/50 Raffle tickets at any point throughout the seven days based on where they are located at the time of purchase.

- Sponsors -

In 2023, its inaugural year, Saints and Falcons fans , along with the contribution by the NFL Foundation raised more than $600,000 in support of advancing research, providing patient support, and raising awareness for ALS.

Steve Gleason, a New Orleans Saints legend, has become an enduring symbol of strength and resilience in the face of ALS. His foundation works tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals living with ALS and to raise awareness about the disease. Through this unique partnership, Saints and Falcons fans can stand together in support of this crucial cause.

Tim Green, an Atlanta Falcons legend and accomplished author, has leveraged his platform to support various charitable endeavors, including initiatives that focus on empowering young people and encouraging literacy. By participating in the 50/50 raffle, fans can contribute to Tackle ALS and its mission to develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely. Last year, funds from the raffle helped advance critical research, including studies focused on regenerating motor nerve cells, developing new drugs to repair damaged muscle cells, and identifying existing medications that may be repurposed for ALS treatment.

Dennis Lauscha, President of the New Orleans Saints, remarked, “Sports have a unique power to unite people, and this partnership truly exemplifies collaboration and compassion. Last year, our combined efforts made a significant difference.”

Greg Beadles, President of the Atlanta Falcons, added, ” Although we are the fiercest of rivals on the field, we are thrilled to team up with the Saints to raise awareness for ALS. This collaboration goes beyond football—it’s about making a lasting difference in the lives of those battling ALS, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”

Fans are encouraged to participate and make their mark on this remarkable partnership. Whether wearing black and gold or red and black, supporters of both teams can unite under a common goal: to make a difference in the lives of individuals facing challenges and adversity.

- Sponsors -

Participants should read these Terms and Conditions before entering the 50/50 Charity Raffle at https://www.neworleanssaints.com/5050 (the “Raffle”). By purchasing a Raffle ticket, you represent that you meet all of the below-stated requirements and agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and by the decisions of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal (“Charity”), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, or its representative.

For more information about the Team Gleason and Tackle ALS foundations, visit https://teamgleason.org/ and https://www.tackleals.com/.

Founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Team Gleason is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). At its core, the foundation is on a mission to deliver innovative technology and essential equipment, all while empowering a higher quality of life for those affected by ALS. As the largest provider of technology to the ALS community, Team Gleason stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that are making a profound impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of this relentless disease.

Tackle ALS was started in 2018 by former Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Tim Green in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Tackle ALS is not a foundation, so every dollar donated goes directly to Mass General. Tackle ALS and the Healey & AMG Center are dedicated to the critically important global initiative to accelerate bringing scientific discoveries to ALS patients through innovative trial approaches. Increasing access to effective treatments for people with ALS is a primary shared goal. Identifying effective therapies during these trials brings us closer to FDA approval and the opportunity to make a difference for individuals living with ALS, and our ultimate goal of finding the cures. To learn more please visit www.tackleALS.com