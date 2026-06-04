Sail 250 Draws 125,000 to New Orleans Waterfront. Photo by Maria Stambaugh.

NEW ORLEANS — Sail 250 in New Orleans attracted more than 125,000 visitors, according to New Orleans & Company, helping drive increased tourism activity during the Memorial Day week of May 27-June 1.

Organizers said that of that number, approximately 27,000 attendees traveled from at least 250 miles away to visit the international tall ships, military vessels and related attractions along the Moonwalk and Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park.

New Orleans & Company said visitation along the riverfront during the Sail 250 celebration was approximately five times higher than general visitation levels during the same Memorial Day period in 2025, reflecting New Orleans’ role as a major maritime gateway along the Mississippi River.

- Sponsors -

“Sail 250 was a significant success for New Orleans. The event welcomed more than 100,000 residents and visitors to our riverfront, generated national and international media attention, showcased one of the most impressive flotillas ever assembled on the Mississippi River, and reinforced New Orleans’ role as America’s current and historic maritime gateway. Just as importantly, it positioned our city at the forefront of the nation’s America 250 commemoration,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO, New Orleans & Company.

“Sail 250 showcased what we have always known: Louisiana is a key part of our country’s story. From the Mississippi River that drives our economy, to the culture and history that define our people, we were proud to welcome the world to New Orleans and kick off America’s 250th anniversary celebration,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “This was a great event for our State, our maritime industry, and our local businesses. And it’s a fitting reminder that we also have the Louisiana Purchase on display, a powerful symbol of how Louisiana helped shape the growth of this nation.”

According to New Orleans & Company, approximately 454,000 visitors traveled to the downtown area between May 28-31, an increase of 52.3 percent, or roughly 140,000 additional visitors, compared to the same dates in 2025.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

New Orleans & Co. also reported year-over-year increases in hotel occupancy throughout most of Memorial Day week. Occupancy reached 64.2 percent on May 27, compared to 45 percent during the same period last year. Friday occupancy reached 65.4 percent, while Saturday occupancy climbed to 67.6 percent.

Hotel occupancy captures only part of the tourism picture because some visitors attended as day-trippers or stayed with friends, family or in short-term rentals.

North America’s 50 Best Restaurants

In addition to Sail 250, New Orleans hosted North America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, multiple meetings and conventions and Memorial Day weekend travelers during the same period, contributing to broader increases in visitation across downtown and the French Quarter.

- Sponsors -

The event brought some of the most influential chefs, restaurateurs, food journalists, and hospitality leaders from across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean to New Orleans.

Emeril Lagasse received a special honor, the Seven Rooms Icon Award. Emeril’s ranked No. 20 on the list. Dakar NOLA was number four on the top 50 list and also was named Best Restaurant in the South USA. Acamaya ranked as number 30. Full results available here.

Sail 250 Tall Ships Programming

Visitors also had the opportunity to tour a fleet of ships docked along the Mississippi River waterfront throughout the weeklong celebration.

“It was incredible to welcome ships from around the world and see families, residents, and visitors come together along our riverfront for a truly memorable celebration,” says Helena Moreno, Mayor of New Orleans. “Events like this give us a unique opportunity to showcase the culture, hospitality, and spirit that make New Orleans unlike anywhere else in the world. We are proud to have been the first stop of this historic national celebration and to have helped launch America’s 250th anniversary in such an unforgettable way.”

Sail 250 Draws 125,000 to New Orleans Waterfront. Photo by Maria Stambaugh.

Participating vessels included the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle, USS Kearsarge, USS Farragut, HNLMS Friesland of the Netherlands, ARC Gloria of Colombia, Esmeralda of Chile, Libertad of Argentina, BAP Unión of Peru and Capitán Miranda of Uruguay.

“The Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team belong to the American people,” said Expeditionary Strike Group 2 Commander Neil Koprowski. “As the first stop, Sail 250 New Orleans demonstrated to Louisiana and the nation who we are, what we do, and most importantly, how committed we are to serving this country.”

The event also featured a series of public programs and ceremonies, including a 21-gun salute at Jackson Barracks, Family Fun Day, the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff and a Blessing of the Fleet before the ships departed New Orleans on June 1.

“For Delacroix, the event connected everything we love about this city – the river, people and an energy that felt unmistakably New Orleans. Chef Wiley’s win at the seafood cookoff was truly the icing on the cake and a proud moment for our team,” said Octavio Mantilla, BRG Hospitality Co-founder and Co-owner of Delacroix.

Following its stop in New Orleans, Sail 250 will continue with events in Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City and Boston.