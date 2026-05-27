Sail 250 Brings Tall Ships and Naval Vessels

NEW ORLEANS – Sail 250 New Orleans begins May 27, marking the first U.S. stop in the America 250 maritime celebration and bringing a large-scale gathering of naval vessels, tall ships and public events to the Mississippi Riverfront. The event will feature U.S. naval vessels, Coast Guard ships, international tall ships, public tours, fireworks and cultural programming along the riverfront.

“As the inaugural host city for Sail 250, New Orleans has an opportunity to showcase why our city has been so essential to America’s story,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company.

“The Mississippi River and the Port of New Orleans are foundational to America’s economy, supply chain and global connections, while our culture continues to shape American identity through music, cuisine, festivals, architecture and hospitality,” Leger said. “As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, we are proud to welcome sailors, service members, international crews, families and visitors to a city that connects people, commerce and cultures from around the world.”

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From May 27 through June 1, the celebration will bring one of the largest flotillas of tall ships and naval vessels to the Mississippi River, as vessels from around the world gather at the Port of New Orleans to create a once-in-a-generation spectacle along the city’s historic riverfront.

“Hosting Sail 250 on our riverfront is a powerful reflection of New Orleans’ enduring maritime legacy and our role as a leading port city,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. “Port NOLA is proud to welcome this international celebration to our docks and showcase the spirit and history that define New Orleans.”

Sail 250 Ships Arriving in New Orleans

Confirmed operational ships in New Orleans on May 27 include:

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USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), an amphibious assault ship;

USS Farragut (DDG 99), a guided missile destroyer;

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913), a medium endurance cutter;

HMS Trent (United Kingdom), an offshore patrol vessel; and

HNLMS Friesland (Netherlands), an offshore patrol vessel.

A fleet of international training tall ships arriving May 28 includes S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327), CNS Esmeralda (Chile), BAP Unión (Peru), ARC Gloria (Colombia), ROU Capitán Miranda (Uruguay), ARA Libertad (Argentina) and HSwMS Gladan (Sweden).

USCGC Eagle – Sail 250 Brings Tall Ships and Naval Vessels

Public Tours and Riverfront Events

Public ship tours are free and open to the public, with general tours running May 28–31 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tours will begin May 28 with U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels at Julia and Thalia Street Wharfs, expanding to include both naval vessels and international tall ships starting May 29. Visitors should anticipate lines, and tour schedules may vary by ship.

CNS Esmerelda – Sail 250 Brings Tall Ships and Naval Vessels

The Sail 250 New Orleans Parade of Sail will take place May 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., as vessels travel upriver toward Bienville Wharf and dock near Goldring-Woldenberg Riverfront Park. Fireworks are scheduled for May 30 at 9:00 p.m., with a 15-minute display over the riverfront.

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Additional programming includes family activities and riverfront experiences throughout the event, along with a Seafood Cook-Off on May 31 from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at The Delacroix and a Blessing of the Ships on June 1 at 8:00 a.m. at The Moonwalk.

Active duty military personnel and veterans can enjoy additional special offers and discounts from New Orleans’ participating restaurants, attractions, and retailers.

New Orleans – Part of a National Celebration

As the first Sail 250 host city, New Orleans marks the start of a national series of events that will continue in additional East Coast cities as part of the America 250 celebration. Other host cities and dates include: Norfolk, Virginia: June 19–24; Baltimore, Maryland: June 25–July 1; New York City, New York: July 4–8; Boston, Massachusetts: July 11–16.