RZI Lighting Celebrates 25 Years of Growth

NEW ORLEANS – As RZI Lighting marks its 25th anniversary, the New Orleans-based production services company says it is continuing to invest in new technology, expand its infrastructure and support major events, venues and organizations nationwide.

RZI Lighting provides lighting, video, rigging, installation, repair and production support services for clients ranging from theaters and houses of worship to schools, sports venues and live events.

Founded in 1999 by Ray Ziegler, the company employs approximately 30 full-time team members and supplements its staff with freelance and project-based professionals for productions, installations and special events. Its workforce includes technicians, project managers, repair specialists, warehouse personnel and support staff.

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Ziegler said the company’s 25th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on its growth from a regional lighting supplier into a production partner serving clients nationwide and the relationships it has built with customers, employees and industry partners over the past quarter century.

“We are celebrating not only the growth of our company but also the relationships we have built with our customers, employees and industry partners over the past quarter century,” said Ray Ziegler, owner of RZI Lighting. “The anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on our journey from a regional lighting provider to a trusted production partner for major events, venues and organizations throughout the country.”

RZI Lighting – Growth and Investments

The company recently acquired a new warehouse facility to support its growing inventory and customer base. “As demand continues to increase, we have expanded our capabilities and infrastructure to ensure we can continue delivering the highest level of service and support,” Ziegler said.

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Ziegler said RZI Lighting has steadily expanded its inventory, technical capabilities and service offerings to meet demand from entertainment, corporate, worship, educational and live event clients.

RZI Lighting has provided equipment, technical services, installations, repairs and production support for theaters, houses of worship, sports venues, schools, festivals and touring productions throughout the Gulf South and other markets nationwide. RZI Lighting has supported major events including the Super Bowl and Madden Bowl and serves as the lighting provider for several Mardi Gras organizations, including Endymion.

In addition to supporting the Super Bowl, Madden Bowl and Endymion, RZI Lighting works with concert promoters, festivals, theaters, houses of worship, schools and sports venues throughout the Gulf South.

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“Our mission has always been simple: provide exceptional service, dependable equipment and expert support that helps our clients succeed,” Ziegler said. “We take pride in being a company that customers can rely on whether they need a single fixture, a complete lighting package, technical labor or system design and installation.”

Ziegler attributed the company’s growth to long-term customer relationships, investments in new technology and experienced personnel, as well as its ability to provide services ranging from rentals and sales to installation, repairs and technical support.

“The increasing demand for advanced LED systems, intelligent lighting, video integration and immersive event experiences has created new opportunities for growth,” Ziegler said. “By continually updating our inventory and maintaining a highly skilled team, we have positioned ourselves to meet those demands.”

Ziegler said investing in new lighting, video, rigging and control systems remains a core part of its business strategy and that the recently acquired warehouse will help support larger projects and an expanding customer base.

“As we celebrate 25 years in business, we remain focused on building long-term partnerships and continuing to provide lighting and production solutions for years to come,” Ziegler said.