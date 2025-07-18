Ryan Gootee Announces General Superintendent

NEW ORLEANS – Chad Liebe has been promoted to General Superintendent at Ryan Gootee General Contractors, stepping into the company’s key field leadership role with momentum on his side. As the former Ryan Gootee senior superintendent, Liebe focused on quality control, trade partner relations, safety initiatives, and on-site project coordination.

Liebe has a background in operations and finance management and over 15 years of experience in managing multi-million-dollar projects. Liebe earned a bachelor’s from Capella University.

Ryan Gootee General Contractors Key Protects

Ryan Gootee General Contractors has completed a range of significant projects in the Greater New Orleans area and beyond.

The Windsor Court Pool & Deck

The Windsor Court Pool & Deck renovation involved a full transformation of the hotel’s fourth-floor pool area, including the pool itself, new landscaping, upgraded bathroom facilities, the addition of private cabanas, and improvements to fitness and meeting rooms.

The Caesars Food Hall

The Caesars Food Hall, formerly Harrah’s Theatre and Buffet: RGGC converted the 12,000-square-foot entertainment venue into a modern dining hall that accommodates multiple food vendors. The space now serves as a gateway to the casino for visitors entering from Poydras Street.

Trinity Episcopal Church

The company also led a major restoration at Trinity Episcopal Church. This complex historic preservation project required lifting, repairing, and reinstalling the church’s main ceiling and truss system, all while prioritizing structural stability and preserving the building’s original architectural elements.

Caesars Entertainment / Harrah’s–to–Caesars Transformation

Ryan Gootee played a central role in the multi-year redevelopment of Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans. Over the course of three years, the company redefined more than 200,000 square feet of casino and hospitality space. The work included upgrading gaming floors, replacing the old buffet with a food hall, and converting former terraces and slot areas into upscale dining and lounge venues, including NOBU, Emeril’s Brasserie, Octavia, and the Caesars Galleria Bar. The transformation was carried out while the casino remained fully operational.

Major Casino & Recovery Efforts

The Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles stands out as one of RGGC’s most significant undertakings in recent years. Valued at $140 million, the project represented a major reconstruction effort following damage from Hurricane Laura. It is one of the largest casino developments along the Gulf Coast.

In New Orleans, RGGC was also responsible for overseeing the $325 million overhaul of Harrah’s into Caesars at the foot of Canal Street. The company successfully managed the large-scale renovation while ensuring that operations at the facility continued without interruption.

Historic Preservation & Civic Projects

Historic preservation is a major part of RGGC’s portfolio. The company reports having completed more than $310 million in historic renovation work. In addition to Trinity Episcopal Church, notable preservation projects include the Fidelity Bank Headquarters, St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, and Myrtle Banks School, among others. Many of these restorations involved coordination with local and state preservation authorities to ensure compliance with historical guidelines while meeting modern standards.

Recognition and Regional Impact

Ryan Gootee General Contractors has received recognition for its contributions to preservation and development in Louisiana. In 2025, two of the company’s projects received Louisiana Landmarks Society Awards for Excellence in Historic Preservation. In 2023, the firm was named one of Greater New Orleans’ fastest-growing companies, due in large part to its casino construction projects and recovery work following Hurricane Ida.

About Ryan Gootee General Contractors

Ryan Gootee General Contractors, LLC began work immediately following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 with a multitude of rebuilding and restoration projects. Ryan Gootee and his team were determined to create a company with a client-focused approach and an employee driven culture. What began as a small, tight-knit group of builders has evolved into one of the Greater New Orleans region’s most impressive general contractors with more than 50 full time employees.

Founding members Ryan Gootee, Michael DeGruy, and David Barbier continue leading the company today. With a commitment to our core values, our focus remains on building relationships and ensuring success for all stakeholders.

Ryan Gootee General Contractors recognizes the critical importance of safety. The company’s commitment to safety is unwavering and unimpeachable. Above all, its top priority is protecting people—including its staff, the tradesmen and women on its job sites, and members of the surrounding communities. The organization takes this responsibility seriously.

The firm believes that LEAN construction practices are essential to maintaining both a safe and productive job site. Team members routinely conduct Gemba walks to identify waste and value streams, fostering collaboration to implement practical efficiencies and solutions. When immediate issues arise, Kaizen blitzes are carried out by a highly skilled team of executives and managers to address inefficiencies and develop timely, effective responses.