Ruby Slipper Welcomes Regional Vice Presidents of Operations

NEW ORLEANS – Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has named Derek Kamarata and Michael McBride regional VPs of operations. They will focus on generating growth and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Kamarata has been with the company since 2021 and served as director of operations before stepping into the new role. His background includes stints at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Cracker Barrel and Cava, where he led operations for more than a decade. He will oversee operations for Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group in Tennessee, Birmingham and the Carolinas.

“At Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, we pride ourselves on being an exciting, growing company that truly values quality and hospitality,” said Kamarata. “I’m thrilled to step into this new role and advance my journey with the brand, where I’ll continue to prioritize connecting with even more communities and team members as we continue to grow. Michael and I aim to continue elevating every Ruby experience, reinforcing our commitment to excellence.”

McBride has two decades of experience that includes time at TGI Fridays and a long tenure at Granite City Food & Brewery. He will oversee operations from New Orleans to the Gulf Coast of Alabama and Florida.

“Joining Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group and relocating with my family to the vibrant city of New Orleans was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said McBride. “I’m eager to immerse myself fully in a community I hold dear and work alongside Derek to continue growing both Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine.”

Ruby Slipper began in New Orleans more than 15 years ago and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.