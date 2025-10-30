Ruby Slipper & Ruby Sunshine Appoint Chief Marketing Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine, the New Orleans-born restaurants known for their signature brunch and southern hospitality, have appointed hospitality executive Bryan Bass as Chief Marketing Officer.

Bass brings more than 20 years of experience leading marketing and brand strategy for world-class hospitality and entertainment leaders, including MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts, Carver Road Hospitality and The ONE Group. He has driven commercial growth through integrated campaigns, digital innovation and experiential activations, and has launched high-profile celebrity hospitality concepts, including Goodnight Nashville with country music star Jelly Roll.



“Bryan is a dynamic leader who understands how to build brands while staying true to their roots,” said Elizabeth McGee, CEO of Ruby Slipper. “His passion for hospitality and commitment to creating memorable guest experiences make him the ideal person to help carry Ruby Slipper into its next chapter.”

As Chief Marketing Officer, Bass will oversee all aspects of brand development and strategy for Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine, including marketing, digital innovation, guest engagement and loyalty. His focus will be on strengthening the brands’ presence while positioning them for sustained national expansion.

“Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine have created an identity that truly resonates with guests through great food, genuine Southern hospitality and a spirit that’s unmistakably New Orleans,” Bass said. “I’m thrilled to help share that experience with more communities as we continue to expand and evolve.”

For more information, visit rubybrunch.com.

About Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine

Founded in New Orleans in 2008, Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has grown from a single neighborhood café into one of the nation’s leading brunch operators, now spanning 26 restaurants across six states. Through its Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine brands, the company brings the vibrant flavor and spirit of New Orleans to breakfast, brunch and lunch every day.

In 2025, Ruby was named America’s #2 Best Breakfast Chain by Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards, recognized for its Southern hospitality, made-from-scratch dishes and loyal guests nationwide. Both brands are open seven days a week, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee and cocktails. For more, follow Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and visit online at rubybrunch.com.