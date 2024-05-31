Publisher’s Note: R&R Incoming

This month starts my summer rest and relaxation. As I have written before, the last week of June is the annual Matherne family vacation — a special week my parents stated over 20 years ago. The entire family tries to come together for a week to gather outside of the holidays and spend quality time together. I say “tries to get together” because as all my parents’ grandchildren start to have children of their own, planning time to get away is proving more difficult. However, it is still a special time for me to be with my parents and brothers’ families.

Speaking of special times, this month two of our staff members will graduate from leadership programs. Meggie Schmidt will complete Leadership Jefferson and Kim Singletary will finish the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute. I am so proud of them and thank them for taking the time to participate in these programs. If you are looking for excellent leadership programs, check these out for the 2025 class.

Between hopefully also getting some time to rest this month, here are some great events I recommend trying to fit into your schedule.

- Sponsors -

Always a favorite of our staff is the Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference at the Convention Center, where the New Orleans Chamber hosts a full day of inspiring speakers and incredible networking. If you want to attend, you must act fast — the event is Thursday, June 6.

Toward the end of the month, you could network with the Jefferson Chamber on two great events. The monthly Prosper Jefferson — a collaboration between JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber — is June 26 at the JEDCO Conference Center. The topic this month is Artificial Intelligence 101.

The annual Black and Gold Gala for the Jefferson Chamber will be held June 28 at Jefferson Performing Arts Center. This year’s location was moved from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center as they enhance the facility and the Saints heads to California for training camp.

Whatever you do to kick off your summer, I encourage you to plan some R&R and fit in some business networking.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing