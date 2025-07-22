R&R Brands Launches to Grow Hospitality Portfolio

NEW ORLEANS – R&R Brands, a new parent company and operating partner in the hospitality and entertainment industry, was formally launched on July 8. The company will serve as a hands-on supporter of nearly 50 restaurant and entertainment locations across several brands in seven states, including Louisiana.

The R&R Brands portfolio currently includes Party Fowl, Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Santa Fe Cattle Co., multiple franchise locations of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, and Celebrity Theatres.

Structured as both franchisor and franchisee, while also owning and operating brands directly, R&R brings a 360-degree view of the businesses it supports, from supply chain and financial planning to brand development and systems optimization.

R&R Brands’ founders are not just investors—they have experience managing restaurants and entertainment businesses, giving them a deeper understanding of the practical realities of day-to-day operations.

“We built R&R to be a different kind of parent company, one led by operators who understand the hospitality business from the inside out,” said CEO Scott Taylor, a longtime industry executive and former chief executive at Cherry Bounce, Walk-On’s, and other leading concepts. “We don’t rinse and repeat. Our roles and responsibilities evolve with each brand, but our approach is always hands-on and built around brand integrity. We’re here to preserve what makes these businesses great while giving them the strategic support to scale without compromise. At the end of the day, this is a people business—and that’s where we lead first.”

R&R’s purpose is to help existing brands grow by opening more locations, reaching more customers, and increasing revenue. Under Taylor’s leadership, the company is aiming to redefine what a parent company can be by prioritizing hospitality, operational integrity, and long-term brand value over short-term gains.

R&R Brands in Louisiana

In Louisiana, R&R currently operates Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s New Orleans location, a Cajun-inspired sports bar that blends scratch-made Louisiana food and game-day atmosphere. By consolidating Louisiana-based brands like Walk-On’s under R&R’s new operating structure, the company is expected to accelerate regional expansion and attract strategic investment.

R&R Brands Team

Backed by Morrison Companies, R&R Brands is guided by a leadership team with expertise in franchising, operations, finance, brand development, and hospitality systems, bringing decades of real-world experience, including more than 1,000 restaurant openings nationwide over the course of their careers.

Among them is Lucius Burch, a seasoned investor who backs founder-led businesses. Burch has taken 17 companies to the NYSE and now plays a key role in R&R’s financial planning and long-term brand growth.

Shane Morrison serves as chairman, investor, and strategic advisor, reinforcing the company’s hospitality-first mission.

“Strong brands need more than capital; they need leadership, alignment and operational follow-through,” said Morrison. “That’s why we built R&R with hospitality—not spreadsheets—at the center.”

The launch of the company also marks a broader initiative by Morrison Companies to expand its operator-led platform into real estate by developing hospitality-focused properties.

About R&R Brands

R&R Brands is a parent company and embedded operating partner built by operators, for operators. With nearly 50 locations across seven states and a team behind more than 1,000 restaurant openings nationwide, R&R delivers strategic, sleeves-rolled-up support across operations, marketing, finance and systems — without sacrificing what makes each brand stand out. Backed by Morrison Companies, the group exists to grow exceptional restaurant and entertainment concepts with real alignment, operational integrity and long-term value creation. For more information, visit randrbrands.com.