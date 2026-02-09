RPCC Breaks Ground on Hyundai Steel Training Center

DONALDSONVILLE, La. – River Parishes Community College (RPCC), in partnership with Hyundai Steel and state and local leaders, celebrated a major milestone in workforce development with a groundbreaking ceremony for the RPCC Hyundai Steel Training Center on Feb. 6. The ceremony was held at the future site of the facility near the corner of Loop 945 and Latino Drive in Donaldsonville.

The new training center project is aimed at strengthening Louisiana’s industrial workforce and represents a significant investment in the local community. It is targeted to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

“Across the country, manufacturers are looking for states that can deliver industrial capacity and a skilled workforce, and Louisiana is delivering both. The RPCC Hyundai Steel Training Center strengthens American manufacturing and ensures our people are prepared to power the industries that drive our economy,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

As part of this partnership, RPCC has recently developed a new steel-industry-focused curriculum aligned directly to Hyundai Steel’s workforce needs. This new two-year program is designed to create clear, accessible pathways into high-demand careers in the steel industry while strengthening the regional talent pipeline.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks a historic moment that will drive the future development of Donaldsonville and Louisiana. At Hyundai Steel, we believe that the talented individuals trained here will play a vital role in the successful start-up of our steel mill and in achieving rapid and sustainable growth in the years ahead. Hyundai Steel is not simply a steel manufacturer: we are a company that invests in people, technology, and the local community. We are deeply committed to working in harmony with the community and growing together, striving to make meaningful contributions to its development,” said Hyundai Steel President and CEO Bo Ryong Lee.

Students will complete the first year of the program beginning Fall 2026 at RPCC or one of several partner institutions, including Baton Rouge Community College, Delgado Community College, Fletcher Technical Community College, Northshore Technical Community College or South Louisiana Community College.

The second year of the program will take place at RPCC’s new Hyundai Steel Training Center in Donaldsonville and will focus on steel-industry-specific training leading to a Technical Diploma in one of three pathways: Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance and Advanced Manufacturing.

This opportunity will also be available to high school students in Ascension Parish through a dual enrollment pathway, allowing students to begin technical training early while earning college credit and preparing for high-demand careers.

“This training center demonstrates how Louisiana is translating industrial growth into real opportunities for our people. By expanding access to industry-driven training, this project prepares our skilled, hard-working men and women to meet employer demand and strengthens the momentum driving Louisiana’s industrial economy,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents an important next step in a long-term effort to align education and industry in support of Louisiana’s workforce and economic growth. Our community and technical colleges are uniquely positioned to deliver that alignment. This project reflects strong collaboration among higher education, industry, and state partners to ensure Louisiana is prepared to meet the workforce needs of major investments like Hyundai. Through this investment, we are expanding affordable, flexible training that will prepare residents in the River Parishes region for in-demand careers and support the future talent needs of our industry partners,” said LCTCS President Richard Nelson.

The RPCC Hyundai Steel Training Center reflects a powerful collaboration between education, industry and government to expand technical training opportunities, strengthen the regional talent pipeline and support the future workforce needs of Louisiana’s growing industrial economy.

“RPCC’s role in this partnership is clear: to deliver high-quality, industry-aligned training that prepares students to succeed from day one on the job. By developing this new curriculum, we’re ensuring students can build high-wage, high-skill careers without having to leave their community,” said RPCC Chancellor Quintin D. Taylor.

Those seeking more details about this project and the new steel manufacturing curriculum are encouraged to follow RPCC’s social media channels and visit rpcc.edu for regular updates.

About River Parishes Community College

River Parishes Community College (RPCC), a proud member of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, is a comprehensive, open-admission institution committed to transforming lives and building stronger communities. With campuses in Gonzales, Reserve, the Westside Campus in Plaquemine, and the United Way of St. Charles Campus in Boutte, RPCC provides accessible, high-quality education and training opportunities to individuals across our region.

RPCC offers a wide range of programs, including associate degrees, technical diplomas, and short-term training certificates designed to meet the needs of today’s workforce. In addition, the college provides no-cost adult education services, such as high school equivalency preparation, digital literacy training, and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs, empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

Through its innovative partnerships with business, industry, and community organizations, RPCC is dedicated to preparing students for success in their educational and career journeys. Learn more about our programs and services at www.rpcc.edu.

About Hyundai Steel Company

Hyundai Steel Company, established in 1953 as Korea’s first steel manufacturer, is a member of Hyundai Motor Group and a recognized leader in high-performance steel materials. Hyundai Steel has paved the way for sustainable growth by launching its blast furnace business in the 2010s as a new growth engine, in addition to its existing electric arc furnace-based operations.

Hyundai Steel has served as a prime mover in Korea’s steel industry and is now actively undertaking the establishment of an overseas production base to secure a foundation for future growth. Hyundai Steel aims to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, emphasizing sustainable practices and innovative carbon-neutral technologies to meet government-mandated carbon reduction requirements and become a low-carbon steelmaker.