Rouses Ranked 28th in Supermarket News Super50

SCHRIEVER, La. — Rouses Markets has been ranked No. 28 on Supermarket News’ inaugural Super50 Supermarket List, competing against retailers with hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of stores nationwide. Supermarket News is the leading trade publication covering the food retail industry.

The ranking places Rouses alongside national grocery giants including Walmart, Whole Foods, Publix and Kroger, despite operating a fraction of the stores of many chains on the list.

“Our customers on the Gulf Coast have known this for a long time. It’s nice that the rest of the country is starting to notice. We’re proud to represent what a Louisiana family-owned business can be. We’re honored by the recognition, grateful to our team members and customers, and committed to making the experience even better every day,” said Donny Rouse, CEO.

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The Super50 ranking measures shopping experience, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction. Rouses said the recognition aligns with the company’s longtime focus on product quality, pricing and customer service since Anthony J. Rouse Sr. opened the first store in 1960.

How the Super50 Is Different

Unlike traditional grocery industry rankings that focus primarily on annual sales or number of locations, the Super50 evaluates retailers based on customer experience metrics such as shopper satisfaction, employee satisfaction, loyalty programs, technology and overall store experience.

The approach allows smaller regional chains such as Rouses to compete alongside national retailers based on customer and employee experience rather than scale alone.

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Rouses – Industry Recognition

Rouses Markets has received several industry and workplace recognitions in recent years, including being named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace and a 2024 Top Independent Grocer by Progressive Grocer magazine.

The company has also earned multiple reader-choice and “best grocery store” awards in markets across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Regional Expansion

With 76 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, Rouses Markets remains one of the largest independent grocery chains in the South and the largest family-owned supermarket in the Gulf Coast region.

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The company recently announced plans to expand into St. Bernard Parish with a new Chalmette location expected to open in 2027.