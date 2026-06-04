Rouses Markets to Open 1st St. Bernard Store

SCHRIEVER, La. — Rouses Markets will expand into St. Bernard Parish for the first time with the opening of its 77th store at 8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, a location expected to open in the second quarter of 2027.

Filling the spaces once occupied by Big Lots and Sav-A-Lot, the 47,694-square-foot store will transform a dormant commercial corridor into a full-service neighborhood grocery destination. Rouses will also resurface the entire parking lot as part of the project.

St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes spent over a year working alongside the Rouses family to find the right location in St. Bernard Parish, and the search led them to Chalmette.

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“There’s real momentum in St. Bernard Parish right now, and Chalmette is at the center of so much exciting development. We didn’t want to miss that. We are thrilled to bring Rouses to this community,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets.

“We believe a grocery store should be a real part of the neighborhood, not just a place to shop. We hire locally, support local organizations, and show up when the community needs us. That’s been true since my grandfather opened our first store in Houma, and it’ll be true in Chalmette.”

“Rouses will bring jobs, strengthen our tax base, and bring new energy to a mall that is ready for its next chapter,” said Pomes. “I want to thank everyone involved in making this moment a reality. Welcome to St. Bernard, Rouses, we’re glad you’re here.”

Chalmette customers can expect the same experience that has earned Rouses best grocery store honors in every market it serves:

a full-service Butcher Shop, Seafood Market and Bakery;

hot breakfast, lunch and dinner;

local and regional products; and

specialty Rouses departments.

The Chalmette store continues a year of significant growth for Rouses, which added 10 new locations earlier this year.

About Rouses Markets

Founded in 1960 in Houma, Louisiana, Rouses Markets began as a single neighborhood grocery store and has expanded across the Gulf Coast to 76 locations. The company remains family owned and operated and is led by Chief Executive Officer Donny Rouse, a third-generation grocer.