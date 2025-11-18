Rooted School Students Learn Investing with Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Students at Rooted School New Orleans are gaining real-world financial skills this semester through a partnership with First Generation Investors (FGI) and Tulane University.

FGI is a national nonprofit that empowers high school students with the knowledge and confidence to build long-term financial security. Through a partnership with Tulane’s Schwartz Family Center for Experiential Business Learning and the Tulane Center for Public Service, Tulane Finance majors volunteer weekly to teach Rooted scholars the fundamentals of personal finance and investing.

Tulane students lead weekly interactive lessons covering topics like compound interest, diversification, and financial goal-setting. The program culminates in a capstone project, where Rooted scholars present their personalized investment strategy and financial goals. Upon completion each student receives $100 from FGI to invest in their portfolio and the funds are awarded to students once they graduate and turn 18.

- Sponsors -

“Working with college mentors from Tulane makes this program even more meaningful,” said Hailey Reid, Rooted School senior. “They make investing easy to understand, and it feels great to know I can start building wealth early.”

FGI, founded by University of Pennsylvania students in 2018, has expanded to more than 25 college campuses nationwide and serves over 45 high schools each year. Its mission is to provide high-quality, experiential financial education—turning classroom learning into action. Through the program, Rooted students learn about budgeting, saving, and long-term investing, with a unique opportunity to build their own investment portfolio.

“Our students are learning not just how money works, but how to make it work for them,” said Kaitlin Karpinski, CEO of Rooted School. “Rooted’s mission is to prepare our scholars for financial freedom and career success, and this partnership with FGI and Tulane helps make that mission real.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Since its founding, First Generation Investors has served more than 3,600 students nationwide, breaking down barriers to financial education and empowering the next generation of investors. For Rooted students, the experience is about more than money—it’s about mindset, opportunity, and the confidence to build a future on their own terms.

About Rooted School New Orleans

Rooted School New Orleans (RSNO) is a nationally recognized, open-enrollment public charter high school that connects students to college and career pathways through an innovative, blended-learning model. Rooted students graduate with both college credits and industry-recognized certifications—ready for success in any field. Learn more: rootedschool.org

About First Generation Investors (FGI)

First Generation Investors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that teaches high school students the power of long-term investing. Partnering with college volunteers nationwide, FGI provides engaging financial education and funds a real $100 investment portfolio for each student who completes the program. Learn more: firstgenerationinvestors.com