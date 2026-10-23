Rooted School and SUNO Launch Nursing Pathway

NEW ORLEANS — Rooted School New Orleans and Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) launched a new nursing pathway Oct. 22, giving high school students the opportunity to earn up to 31 college credits before graduation and potentially enter SUNO as sophomore nursing majors.

The schools celebrated the partnership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on SUNO’s campus, bringing together university leaders, Rooted School students, educators and community members to mark the beginning of the program.

Through the partnership, interested Rooted School students can earn college credits while completing their high school education. The program is designed to accelerate students’ progress toward nursing careers while reducing the time and cost associated with earning a college degree.

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“This partnership is exactly what Rooted School was created to do — open doors for students and give them a real head start on their futures,” said Kaitlin Karpinski, executive director of Rooted School New Orleans. “Our students won’t just be exploring a career in nursing. They’ll be earning actual college credits, gaining hands-on experience and building relationships with professionals in the field, all before receiving their high school diplomas. We’re incredibly excited to partner with SUNO to make this opportunity possible.”

Rooted School and SUNO Nursing Pathway

The nursing pathway combines college coursework with practical learning experiences. Students will take nursing-related courses, including Anatomy and Physiology I and II, along with general education courses that are part of SUNO’s freshman-year curriculum.

Beyond the classroom, students will have opportunities to participate in field experiences, internships, mentorships with nursing professionals and a capstone project. The program will also introduce students to trauma-informed care, helping prepare them for the challenges and responsibilities of working in health care.

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“Today, we expanded our partnership with Rooted School by creating an opportunity for high school students to earn up to 31 college credits at no cost toward a SUNO nursing degree,” said Dr. Joseph Bouie, chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans. “We consider Rooted School part of the SUNO family, and we’re excited that this partnership will provide students with a head start on their college education and a pathway toward high-demand careers in nursing.”

The pathway is open to all Rooted School students interested in pursuing nursing, with participation expected to grow as more students learn about the opportunity.

The Oct. 22 ribbon-cutting featured Rooted School student and nursing pathway participant Khloe Cola; SUNO Chancellor Dr. Joseph Bouie; Rooted School Executive Director Kaitlin Karpinski; SUNO Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Bree Cook; state Sen. Sidney J. Barthelemy II, District 3; and Orleans Parish School Board member Gabriela Biro, District 2. Representatives from NOLA Public Schools, the New Orleans City Council and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter’s office also attended.

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Rooted School New Orleans is a tuition-free public charter high school serving students in grades 9-12 on SUNO’s campus. The school offers opportunities to earn college credits and industry-based credentials, along with career-focused pathways designed to prepare students for college and employment.