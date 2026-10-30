Roosevelt New Orleans Opens Café Alice

NEW ORLEANS — The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, has opened Café Alice, a new all-day dining concept in the French Quarter hotel. Replacing the former Teddy’s Café, the European-style café and bar features a menu developed by Executive Chef Daniel Mills and Pastry Chef Kareena Dennis, with coffee, house-made pastries, breakfast dishes, savory small plates and cocktails.

Café Alice pays tribute to Alice Roosevelt, the daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, the hotel’s namesake. Known for her bold personality and unconventional spirit, she inspired the café’s design and menu, which incorporate references to her life.

Photo Credit: The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

“Café Alice honors The Roosevelt’s storied legacy while creating a distinctive experience for today’s guests,” said Sebastian Stutz, general manager, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. “Through thoughtful storytelling, culinary creativity and a playful character all its own, it joins celebrated destinations such as the Sazerac Bar in offering guests and locals another memorable way to experience the hotel.”

- Sponsors -

Café Alice Menu

Executive Chef Daniel Mills has developed a menu featuring signature breakfast dishes and beverages alongside classic offerings inspired by New Orleans culinary traditions.

Several items draw inspiration from Alice Roosevelt’s life, including Alice’s Emily Spinach Benedict, named for her pet garter snake, Emily Spinach, and the Alice Blue Latte, which references the pale blue color associated with her wardrobe. The latte combines spirulina, coconut, vanilla, espresso and coconut milk.

Photo Credit: The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

Lunch and dinner offerings include The Black Tie Chicken, featuring crispy chicken bites with shaved black truffle, caviar and crème fraîche.

The cocktail menu includes The Wild Child, made with Bombay Sapphire Gin and matcha; the Espresso Beignet, featuring Altamura Vodka, Beignet Liqueur, Caffè Lucano and espresso; and Doctor’s Bellini, made with Juliette Heirloom Peach Liqueur and Peychaud’s Bitters.

Pastry Chef Kareena Dennis has developed a selection of pastries available throughout the day, including the Matcha-Yuzu Éclair, Sazerac Apple Tatin Entremet and Ube Basque Cheesecake.

“The menu is inspired by Alice’s out-of-the-box personality and the relaxed style of French brasseries while remaining true to our roots and providing guests with authentic Southern cuisine,” said Executive Chef Daniel Mills, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. “What our team has delivered captures that vision entirely, elevating the traditional all-day café. We’re excited for guests to step into Alice’s world and discover it for themselves.”

- Sponsors -

Photo Credit: The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

Design and Community Partnership

Designed by ForrestPerkins, Café Alice features interiors inspired by Alice Roosevelt’s personality and style. The space incorporates botanical wall coverings, architectural moldings, arched brass niches and a green latticed ceiling. Cream and terracotta tones are complemented by marble-topped tables and velvet banquettes.

Photo Credit: The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

To mark the opening, Café Alice has partnered with the Audubon Nature Institute on a limited-time promotion. Guests who purchase the Critter Sable Cookie Sandwich, a variation on the traditional animal cracker, will receive a discount on zoo admission. A portion of proceeds from the pastry will support the Audubon Nature Institute’s Marine Mammal Rescue program and turtle release efforts.

The café was developed in collaboration with StiR Creative Collective, Hilton’s in-house global food and beverage consultancy, which worked with Mills and The Roosevelt team on the concept’s culinary direction, storytelling and guest experience.

StiR has also worked on dining concepts at other Hilton luxury properties, including Waldorf Astoria New York, Conrad New York Downtown, Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead and Conrad Orlando.

Café Alice joins The Roosevelt’s other dining venues, including the relaunched Fountain Lounge, Sazerac Bar, Domenica, seasonal Rooftop Bar and 24-hour in-room dining.

Café Alice is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About The Roosevelt New Orleans

The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is a historic hotel near the French Quarter that first opened in 1893. The property features 504 guest rooms, including 125 suites, along with dining venues, a spa, outdoor pool and fitness center.

The hotel is home to the Sazerac Bar and Blue Room and offers approximately 60,000 square feet of event space. Over its history, the property has hosted notable guests, including former Louisiana Gov. Huey P. Long, Marilyn Monroe and several U.S. presidents.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a luxury hotel brand within Hilton, with a portfolio of 40 properties worldwide. The brand operates hotels and residences offering accommodations, dining and hospitality services. For more information, visit waldorfastoria.com.