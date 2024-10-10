Roofing Contractor Arrested and Issued Cease-and-Desist Order for Fraudulent Activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple issued a Cease-and-Desist Order to Zechariah “Zack” Moore and Roofing Guys LLC for an alleged attempt to defraud homeowners and their insurance company and to act as a public adjuster without a license. Temple issued the order after deeming that Moore and Roofing Guys LLC violated Louisiana insurance laws and posed a danger to public health, safety and welfare.

“Homeowners in Louisiana deal with enough stress and uncertainty regarding the protection of their homes and families after a storm,” Commissioner Temple said. “The LDI is working more closely than ever with our law enforcement partners, and we will not tolerate dishonest contractors or any other bad actors defrauding policyholders and insurers to make a profit.”

“Our high rates of property insurance are made worse when insurance companies pay claims for manmade damage caused by bad actors,” he added. “And our citizens suffer from losing trust in the individuals they need to help put their homes and lives back in order.”

Moore, a field representative of Roofing Guys LLC based out of Lafayette, is alleged to have intentionally damaged the homeowners’ roof during a ‘cold call’ roof inspection, misrepresented the cause of damage to the homeowners and advised them to file a storm damage claim with their insurer. He is further alleged to have improperly told the homeowners they would be able to get a new roof for only the cost of their deductible.

After being advised by a repair professional that the damage was manmade, the homeowners filed a police report against Moore for causing the damage to their roof. He was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with the felony offense of Damage to Property With Intent to Defraud.

“Stay alert, citizens. If you need work, do your research before you allow someone to begin these large projects on your home,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors is a good place to start your search. Keep documentation. Trust your instincts. If you need us, we’ll be here.” The contractors board website is available here.

Moore and Roofing Guys LLC were served with the C&D on October 1 and have 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal or the action becomes final. A copy of the Cease-and-Desist Order is available here.

Commissioner Temple issued Advisory Letter 2024-01 in August regarding Act 389 of the 2024 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session. The new law broadens the definition of a fraudulent insurance act and empowers the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) with more enforcement action authority to combat insurance fraud and protect the interests of insurance consumers.

Individuals or businesses who are unsure about dealings with a contractor are encouraged to report their concerns to the LDI Office of Insurance Fraud by calling 225-342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300.