Ronald McDonald House Welcomes New Board Member

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHCSLA) is pleased to welcome Dr. Janifer Tropez to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Janifer Tropez, a native of New Orleans, is the Assistant Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Tulane University’s School of Medicine. She received her undergraduate degree from Xavier University and medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., in 2008.

After completion of her residency, Tropez returned to New Orleans as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Tulane University School of Medicine. During her eight years at Tulane, she served as the Clerkship Director for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She relocated to Washington, D.C., in 2016 and after seven years, returned to New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tropez to our board of directors,” said Grace McIntosh, CEO at RMHCSLA. “Her deep expertise in women’s healthcare will play a vital role in advancing our mission to provide a home-away-from-home for families of critically ill or injured children, while continuing to offer programs that bring comfort, compassion and care to both children and their families.”

Dr. Tropez’s unique understanding of the healthcare needs of women, particularly those from varied backgrounds like New Orleans, sets her apart and drives her to be deeply committed to delivering the highest quality compassionate care tailored to the needs of every patient.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana

Since 1983, RMHCSLA has partnered with our local children’s health care providers to keep families together and near the medical care their ill or injured children need. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteers, RMHCSLA continues to focus on families’ needs as they face the medical uncertainty and financial stress of caring for their children.



Today, RMHCSLA serves critically ill children through our Ronald McDonald House® located in New Orleans on the campus of Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald Family Room® in Lafayette at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, and Ronald McDonald Hospitality Carts. Through these programs we help provide housing, meals, community, and psychosocial support to families with children at local hospitals across Louisiana, the Gulf South Region and around the world.